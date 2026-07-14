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TRUMP'S ESCALATION STRATEGY How U.S.-Iran Confrontation Expanded Beyond the Battlefield

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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TRUMP'S ESCALATION STRATEGY
How U.S.-Iran Confrontation Expanded Beyond the Battlefield

TRUMP'S ESCALATION STRATEGY How U.S.-Iran Confrontation Expanded Beyond the Battlefield
TRUMP'S ESCALATION STRATEGY How U.S.-Iran Confrontation Expanded Beyond the Battlefield
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Executive Summary

The renewed confrontation between the United States and Iran has evolved into far more than a conventional military conflict. Although public attention remains focused on daily air strikes, missile attacks, and battlefield developments, the most significant transformation is occurring at the strategic level. The conflict has expanded into a multidimensional contest involving military power, economic endurance, political legitimacy, cyber capabilities, information warfare, maritime security, and regional diplomacy.

Neither Washington nor Tehran appears to seek territorial conquest. Instead, both governments are pursuing political objectives through sustained military pressure. The United States is attempting to degrade Iran's military infrastructure while convincing Tehran that continued resistance will impose unacceptable costs. Iran, recognizing the overwhelming superiority of American conventional forces, appears to rely upon a long-developed strategy of asymmetric warfare designed to raise the political, military, and economic costs of continued U.S. engagement. Victory, therefore, is increasingly measured not by territory captured or enemy casualties inflicted, but by the ability to shape the strategic calculations of the opposing leadership.

The conflict has simultaneously expanded beyond the battlefield. The Strait of Hormuz has become a central arena of economic competition, with implications for global energy markets, commercial shipping, insurance costs, and international financial stability. Cyber operations, intelligence activities, and information campaigns now complement conventional military operations, making public perception almost as important as battlefield performance. The Gulf states, while seeking to avoid direct participation, increasingly find themselves exposed to military, political, and economic risks simply because of geography and strategic alliances.

Internally, both governments confront growing political pressures. In Iran, wartime nationalism, leadership succession, institutional adaptation, and debates over strategy may reshape the country's political future. In the United States, sustaining military operations while maintaining domestic political support presents its own strategic challenges. For both sides, political endurance may ultimately prove more important than military superiority.

This article argues that the defining characteristic of the current confrontation is not the intensity of military operations alone, but the integration of multiple fronts into a single strategic competition. Military force, diplomacy, economics, cyber capabilities, public opinion, and technological innovation have become inseparable components of national power. As history repeatedly demonstrates, conflicts of this nature are rarely decided by battlefield victories alone. They are ultimately determined by the ability of political systems to translate military operations into durable strategic outcomes.

The Escalating Multi-Front U.S.-Iran War and the Search for Strategic Victory

A New Phase of the Conflict

The renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran has entered a fundamentally different phase. What initially appeared to be another episode of reciprocal military retaliation has evolved into a multidimensional conflict involving sustained air campaigns, maritime confrontation, economic coercion, regional instability, cyber operations, and an increasingly complex struggle for political legitimacy. While daily headlines naturally focus on missile launches, drone attacks, and aerial bombardment, the deeper transformation lies elsewhere. The war is no longer confined to the battlefield. It has become a contest over strategic endurance, political will, economic resilience, and regional order.

The collapse of the previous ceasefire framework illustrates this transformation. The memorandum that had temporarily reduced hostilities has largely unraveled as disagreements over implementation, particularly regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and mutual accusations of violations, gave way to renewed military operations. Instead of serving as an interval leading toward diplomacy, the ceasefire became merely a pause before a broader escalation. Both Washington and Tehran now appear to believe that additional military pressure can improve their respective negotiating positions, even while diplomatic channels remain formally open.

One of the defining characteristics of the present phase is the gradual disappearance of clearly distinguishable military and political fronts. Military operations increasingly serve political objectives, while political decisions are shaped by military developments occurring almost daily. Air strikes influence diplomatic negotiations; economic sanctions affect military planning; domestic public opinion shapes battlefield decisions; and maritime security directly influences global financial markets. Modern warfare rarely remains confined to a single domain, and the current U.S.-Iran confrontation demonstrates this reality with unusual clarity.

Unlike conventional interstate wars of the twentieth century, neither side appears to seek territorial conquest. The United States has shown no public indication that it intends to invade or occupy Iran. Instead, its military operations have focused primarily on degrading Iran's military infrastructure through sustained precision strikes directed at missile facilities, air-defense systems, naval assets, command centers, and logistics networks. Official statements consistently emphasize reducing Iran's capacity to threaten regional stability rather than overthrowing the Iranian state through ground occupation.

Iran, for its part, is pursuing a markedly different strategy. Recognizing the overwhelming conventional superiority of American air and naval forces, Tehran appears to rely upon a doctrine developed over several decades that emphasizes asymmetric warfare, strategic depth, dispersed military infrastructure, ballistic missiles, drones, maritime disruption, and prolonged attrition. Rather than attempting to defeat the United States militarily in the conventional sense, Iran's apparent objective is to increase the political, economic, and military costs of continued American operations until Washington concludes that prolonged conflict no longer serves its strategic interests.

This distinction is crucial because it changes how military success should be measured. Traditional military analysis often focuses on territory being captured, enemy casualties inflicted, or equipment destroyed. Yet neither Washington nor Tehran appears to define victory primarily in those terms. Instead, each side seeks to influence the political calculations of the other. American leaders hope that sustained military pressure will compel Iranian concessions regarding regional security and strategic behavior. Iranian leaders appear equally convinced that persistent resistance can eventually alter American political calculations by raising the financial, military, and domestic costs of continued intervention.

Consequently, war increasingly resembles a contest of strategic endurance rather than a search for decisive battlefield victory. Each missile intercepted, each radar destroyed, each airbase damaged, and each disrupted shipping lane contributes not merely to immediate tactical outcomes but also to a larger effort to shape the opponent's political decision-making process. The battlefield has become only one component of a much broader strategic contest.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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The Escalation Trap: When More Pressure Produces Less Influence

One of the most striking features of President Trump's approach to the Iran crisis has been his apparent conviction that every strategic setback can be overcome through greater pressure. When sanctions fail, more sanctions are imposed. When military strikes fail to produce political concessions, additional threats are issued. When diplomacy stalls, harsher rhetoric follows. The underlying assumption appears to be that overwhelming pressure will eventually compel the opposing side to capitulate.

History, however, offers little support for this assumption. Modern conflicts repeatedly demonstrate that military power, while indispensable, cannot substitute for political strategy. Nations rarely alter their fundamental security calculations simply because they have suffered greater punishment. More often, external pressure reinforces internal cohesion, strengthens hard-line factions, and convinces leaders that compromise would be interpreted as weakness. The result is not capitulation but resilience.

From the perspective of political psychology, this pattern reflects what decision theorists describe as escalation of commitment. Once leaders have invested significant political capital in a particular course of action, abandoning it becomes psychologically and politically costly. Every additional investment creates pressure to justify previous decisions rather than reassess them objectively. Instead of asking whether the strategy itself requires revision, leaders often conclude that the strategy has simply not been pursued aggressively enough. Consequently, failure becomes the rationale for further escalation.

Closely related is the sunk-cost effect. Human beings naturally resist admitting that previous investments of time, prestige, and political credibility have failed to achieve their objectives. For political leaders, this tendency is even stronger because reversing course may be portrayed by opponents as weakness or defeat. Under these conditions, escalation can become psychologically easier than strategic reassessment, even when the evidence increasingly suggests that the existing approach is producing diminishing returns.

President Trump also places extraordinary emphasis on projecting strength, decisiveness, and unpredictability. These characteristics can sometimes create bargaining leverage during short negotiations. Yet when employed continuously in a prolonged geopolitical confrontation, unpredictability carries significant costs. Allies become uncertain, adversaries prepare for worst-case scenarios, and every new statement risks generating unintended military or diplomatic consequences. Strategic ambiguity can be an asset, but strategic inconsistency often undermines credibility.

The Iranian political system presents a particularly difficult target for a strategy based primarily on coercion. It has endured decades of sanctions, diplomatic isolation, regional confrontation, and periodic military attacks while preserving the continuity of its governing institutions. Pressure has unquestionably imposed severe economic costs, yet it has not fundamentally altered the state's core strategic calculations. Indeed, repeated external threats have often strengthened arguments within Iran that compromise invites additional pressure rather than reducing it.

This creates a profound dilemma for the White House. If escalation fails to achieve its intended objectives, escalating further may deepen the very dynamics that have prevented success in the first place. Additional military actions may satisfy domestic political demands for firmness, but they also increase the probability of regional miscalculation, broader confrontation, and the consolidation of hard-line political forces within Iran. In such circumstances, tactical victories can coexist with strategic stagnation.

History repeatedly demonstrates that successful statecraft depends not merely on demonstrating power but on knowing when and how to convert power into sustainable political outcomes. The Vietnam War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and numerous other conflicts remind us that military superiority alone cannot secure enduring strategic success when political objectives remain unattainable or poorly defined. Destroying targets is not the same as changing political realities.

The ultimate measure of strategy is therefore not the intensity of military operations, the severity of sanctions, or the volume of political rhetoric. It is whether these instruments produce durable political change consistent with clearly defined national objectives. If the response to every disappointment is simply another round of escalation, policymakers risk becoming trapped in a self-reinforcing cycle where means continually expand while strategic ends grow increasingly elusive.

For President Trump, the central challenge is no longer whether the United States possesses sufficient military or economic power. Few would question that it does. The real question is whether repeating the same strategy with greater intensity can produce a different political outcome. History offers a sobering answer: when escalation becomes an end in itself, it often ceases to be strategy at all. Instead, it becomes a substitute for the difficult political judgment required to transform power into lasting peace.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 9:31:11 AM

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The Economics of Escalation: Why Trump's Hormuz Fee Could Backfire

President Trump's proposal to impose a 20% fee on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz reflects a familiar pattern: treating a complex geopolitical problem as if it were a commercial transaction. While presented as a way to make other nations pay for American security, the proposal overlooks a fundamental economic reality. International shipping companies do not absorb these costs-- they pass them on. The ultimate burden falls on consumers through higher energy prices, more expensive transportation, rising food costs, and renewed inflationary pressure. Analysts estimate that, for a fully loaded supertanker, such a fee could amount to tens of millions of dollars per voyage, significantly increasing the cost of oil reaching world markets.

Ironically, the policy risks producing precisely the outcome Washington has sought to avoid. Higher transportation costs increase global oil prices, generating additional revenue for oil-exporting states, including Iran whenever it can sell crude through legal or indirect channels. More importantly, higher oil prices place a direct financial burden on America's European and Asian allies, many of whom depend heavily on Gulf energy supplies. Instead of strengthening Western unity, such a measure could deepen divisions among partners already struggling with inflation and economic uncertainty. Shipping companies have also warned that charging tolls for passage through an international waterway sets a troubling precedent for global commerce.

From a psychological perspective, the proposal illustrates a tendency toward short-term transactional thinking. The immediate objective-- demonstrating strength and forcing others to share costs-- appears to overshadow the broader strategic consequences. Effective statecraft requires evaluating second- and third-order effects, not merely the immediate political headline. A policy that appears decisive today may generate higher inflation, weaker alliances, and greater geopolitical instability tomorrow.

History repeatedly demonstrates that economic coercion succeeds only when its broader consequences are carefully managed. Otherwise, it becomes self-defeating. Strength is measured not simply by the ability to impose costs on others, but by the ability to advance national interests without imposing even greater costs on oneself. If this proposal ultimately drives up global oil prices, weakens allied support, and increases economic uncertainty, it will not represent strategic success. It will be another example of escalation producing consequences that are more expensive than the problem it was intended to solve.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 9:50:44 AM

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Not to mention the fact that the only way to enforce a fee is to apply sanctions which is difficult since ships fly under so many flags (some of them flags of convenience that aren't from the countries that own or even sent the ships). The other way is attack ships that won't pay the fee...just like Iran. This is what happens when international rights are displaced in favor of national transactions.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 10:51:16 AM

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Thank you, Scott. I completely agree. The enforcement problem may be even more serious than the economic one. Once an international waterway becomes subject to unilateral fees backed by sanctions or military pressure, the distinction between protecting freedom of navigation and coercing commercial traffic becomes blurred. That precedent could ultimately undermine the very international legal framework the United States has traditionally sought to defend. Combined with the inflationary effects on global energy markets, the proposal risks being both economically counterproductive and strategically self-defeating.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 11:05:17 AM

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Trump's Unilateral War: Escalation Without a Congressional Mandate

President Trump's latest actions suggest that the United States has entered a new phase of confrontation with Iran-- one that extends well beyond limited military retaliation. Through expanded sanctions, tighter restrictions on Iranian commerce, intensified pressure on maritime trade, new financial limitations, secondary sanctions on foreign companies doing business with Iran, and proposals affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the administration is pursuing a comprehensive strategy designed to weaken Iran economically while increasing its strategic isolation. Taken together, these measures resemble a campaign of sustained economic warfare rather than a temporary crisis response.

From a constitutional perspective, critics argue that this increasingly resembles a major military commitment undertaken without a formal declaration of war by Congress. Whether one agrees with that interpretation or not, it raises important questions about the balance between presidential authority and congressional war powers. If sustained military operations continue, they could also intensify debate over the requirements and time limits established under the War Powers Resolution.

The cumulative economic consequences for Iran could be profound. New sanctions, tighter banking restrictions, greater obstacles to international shipping, higher insurance premiums for vessels entering the Gulf, reduced foreign investment, declining access to hard currency, inflation, currency depreciation, and rising unemployment would place enormous pressure on the Iranian economy. Yet history suggests that the immediate victims of economic warfare are usually ordinary citizens rather than political elites. Living standards decline, essential imports become more expensive, and economic uncertainty discourages domestic and foreign investment.

Paradoxically, prolonged external pressure has often strengthened rather than weakened hardline political forces inside Iran. When a country perceives itself to be under sustained foreign attack, political space for moderation narrows while security institutions gain greater influence. Nationalist sentiment frequently overrides domestic political disagreements, allowing the government to frame economic hardship as the unavoidable cost of resisting foreign coercion.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is therefore unlikely to remain passive. Rather than engaging in direct conventional warfare with the United States, the IRGC would more likely expand the asymmetric strategy it has refined over decades. Possible responses include increased support for regional allied groups, expanded cyber operations against American and allied infrastructure, harassment of commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf, missile and drone demonstrations designed to reinforce deterrence, and calibrated actions intended to impose costs while avoiding an all-out war. Such measures would significantly increase the risk of miscalculation and unintended escalation.

Ironically, some of these policies may also impose substantial costs on the United States and its allies. Increased insurance rates for shipping, disruptions to Gulf commerce, higher transportation costs, and rising oil prices would likely contribute to renewed inflation throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. America's closest allies, many of whom remain heavily dependent on Gulf energy supplies, could find themselves paying a significant share of the economic price for an escalating confrontation.

The greatest danger lies not in a single military strike or a single sanctions package, but in the cumulative logic of escalation. Every new sanction invites another countermeasure. Every military signal encourages another demonstration of resolve. Over time, both governments risk becoming trapped in a cycle where political considerations make de-escalation increasingly difficult even when neither side seeks a full-scale regional war.

History offers a consistent lesson: military power and economic sanctions can impose substantial costs, but they rarely achieve lasting political objectives unless accompanied by a credible diplomatic strategy. Without such a strategy, escalation risks becoming an end in itself-- leaving both nations less secure, the Middle East more unstable, the global economy more vulnerable, and the prospects for a negotiated settlement increasingly remote.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 14, 2026 at 12:10:39 PM

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Oman: The Quiet Mediator Caught Between Geography and Great-Power Politics

Among the states bordering the Persian Gulf, Oman has long occupied a unique position. Unlike many of its neighbors, it has traditionally pursued a foreign policy based on moderation, dialogue, and strategic neutrality rather than ideological confrontation. Its distinct Ibadi Islamic tradition-- one of the oldest branches of Islam-- has historically fostered a culture of religious tolerance and coexistence. Although Ibadism differs from both Sunni and Shiite Islam, Oman has generally avoided sectarian politics and has maintained constructive relations with both communities.

This tradition of neutrality has made Oman one of the few governments trusted by parties that otherwise refuse to communicate directly. For years, Muscat quietly facilitated sensitive diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States, helping create channels of communication that eventually contributed to the negotiations leading to the 2015 nuclear agreement. Such mediation was possible because Tehran regarded Oman as an honest intermediary rather than an extension of any regional bloc, while Washington viewed it as a reliable and pragmatic partner.

Geography has made this role even more significant. Iran and Oman jointly oversee the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints. Roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil and a substantial volume of liquefied natural gas pass through these waters. Any disruption immediately affects energy prices, shipping costs, insurance rates, and financial markets worldwide. Stability in the Strait is therefore not simply a regional concern-- it is a pillar of the global economy.

Recent geopolitical tensions, however, have placed Oman in an increasingly difficult position. As competition between Washington and Tehran has intensified, Muscat has found itself balancing its long-standing relationship with Iran against the overwhelming military, economic, and political influence of the United States and its Western allies. This balancing act has become progressively more challenging as security concerns have grown throughout the Gulf.

Discussions about reshaping commercial shipping routes, increasing external oversight of maritime traffic, or imposing new transit arrangements illustrate the complexity of Oman's predicament. Whether such proposals ultimately materialize is less important than what they reveal: smaller regional states are increasingly pressured to reconcile their sovereign interests with the strategic ambitions of much larger powers. Oman does not possess the luxury of making purely ideological choices. Its policies are shaped by geography, economics, and the imperative of preserving national security and economic stability.

It would therefore be an oversimplification to interpret Oman's recent policy adjustments as an abandonment of its traditional neutrality. Rather, they reflect the difficult calculations of a small but strategically indispensable nation caught between competing regional and global powers. Oman continues to value stability because peace, open navigation, and uninterrupted commerce are fundamental to its own prosperity.

History suggests that Oman performs its most valuable role not when it joins one camp against another, but when it preserves the credibility needed to serve as a bridge between adversaries. In a Middle East increasingly defined by polarization, Muscat's greatest strategic asset has never been military power. It has been diplomatic trust. If the region is to avoid another cycle of confrontation, countries capable of sustaining dialogue across political, ideological, and sectarian divides may ultimately contribute more to long-term stability than those possessing the largest arsenals.

For that reason, Oman deserves to be understood not as a passive bystander, but as one of the Middle East's most important diplomatic actors-- a nation whose greatest contribution has been its ability to keep the doors of communication open when nearly everyone else has chosen confrontation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 15, 2026 at 12:01:41 AM

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