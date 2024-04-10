TRINEDAY's RoundTable 29 The Alexander Hamilton/Henry George Economic Dialogues



John Trumbull 1806 painting of Alexander Hamilton

We'll explore Alexander Hamilton's American System of Economics* combined with Henry George's Political Economy* to unleash a prosperity that can be shared by all people beyond anything the world has ever known.

FREE Zoom Event Wed April 17, 2024 3-4:30 pm EST RSVP HERE

Presenters: American System Economist *Nancy Bradeen Spannaus and Georgist Political Economists Alanna Hartzok and Ed Dodson

The American System (infrastructure investment, low interest credit, tariffs on imports) caused the growth of the greatest industrial wealth creation in America starting in the 19th century. Henry George diagnosed that progress not only created wealth, it also pushed far more people into poverty. He observed that when land values rose faster than wages it led to land speculation. That creates unaffordable housing and homelessness. George solved this problem by recommending taxing the unearned income from land value while removing taxes from the earned income of labor and production. We'll explore how that shift in taxes stops land speculators - who understand how to get rich without working is by keeping the unearned land-value increases for themselves when the property is sold. Georgist solutions ensured that the land value went back to the whole community instead. These ideas have been working in many cities and towns in USA and around the world for over a century . Empower yourself by learning what you need to know and spreading the word that great things will happen when we act on these ideas together.

There will also be a report on the exciting Equinox Earth Day events that happened worldwide on March 19.

RSVP to join the discussion on April 17 HERE Read analysis and visionary possibilities for the future HERE and view past Roundtables HERE

TrineDay's RoundTables Celebrate JFK's Peace Plan and Henry George's Economics of Justice, the Foundation for World Peace

