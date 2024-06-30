 
Login/Register Login | Register
109 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/30/24

TAKE A BREATH! Reflections on a Disastrous Presidential Debate

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message stephen Bronner

The anti-fascist world is in meltdown mode in the immediate aftermath of President Joe Biden's terrible debate performance against ex-President Donald Trump. In America, even formerly avid cheerleaders are jumping ship. It's always the same: "Biden is too old!" "He is too feeble!" "He has dementia!" The great majority of democrats recognize the achievements of his administration. As became abundantly clear during the debate, the problem lies in his seeming inability to articulate and celebrate them; unless he can do that, so the argument goes, Trump will win.

All the critics agree: Biden is a "good and decent man, " but he blew it! They say, "It's time for Biden to go!" Realism dictates the need for a new candidate. The "pros" admit that some technical problems may exist in brokering the convention in August 2024, but they know that they are solvable. Such realism has its flaws., however. No candidate coming out of a brokered convention has won the presidency in more than a century other than Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the greatest campaigner ever, who ran against "Herbert Hoover's great depression" in 1932.

And there are reasons why. Brokering the convention can produce a blood-bath. Is Vice-President Kamala Harris a consensus replacement for replace Biden? She has not exactly been a shining light in her role as his understudy, and leftists within the Democratic Party will surely come out swinging. Party elites can try to exercise their power. Using an iron fist to run the convention, however, will surely leave scars, produce distrust, and heighten the disillusionment of grass-roots activists. A brokered convention will produce a weak and compromised candidate. Whose defeated rivals will most likely offer him or her only lukewarm support. They might even wind up secretly hoping for a Trump victory since that would increase their chances for the party's presidential nomination in 2028.

Anti-fascist forces must sit back and take a breath! The style-critics were silent after

the President's justly heralded State of the Union Address in March, 2024. Never a particularly great debater, perhaps Joe really did just have a bad day at the office. That remains to be seen as the rest of the campaign unfolds. Roughly 150 million people voted in 2020 whereas 51 million people saw the debate. The debate assuredly changed few minds among avid pro- and anti-Trump supporters. Biden is too old. But Trump is no spring chicken. There is time to shift the narrative and drive home the age, dementia, and megalomania of the ex-president.

Under the circumstances, dumping Biden has little upside. None of the candidates with a realistic chance to supplant to Biden have policies very different from those of the President. None of them will satisfy left-wing activists let alone the self-righteous sectarian supporters of third-party candidates such as Robert Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West. The election will be decided by a minority of "low-information" and "independent" voters. Any substitute for Biden will be identified with his causes and remain saddled with the same discontents as the present administration.

Meanwhile, if not a blessing in disguise, Biden's failure in the debate may actually invigorate his campaign by putting the fear of God into wavering voters who don't see the stakes involved in choosing between a decent guy standing up for democracy and working people, and a pig whose greed is only outdone by his fascist aspirations. A poor showing in a debate does not erase the thick line in the sand that separates these two men or the fact that, no matter who might replace Biden, solidarity from below will still prove more important than arrogant prophecies from the donors and party elites above.

*Stephen Eric Bronner is Co-Director of the International Council for Diplomacy and Dialogue and Board of Governors Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Rutgers University.

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Bronner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

STEPHEN ERIC BRONNER received his B.A. from the City College of New York and his Ph.D. from the University of California: Berkeley. Member of over a dozen editorial boards, Professor Bronner has also worked with US Academics for Peace and Conscience (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Presidential Campaign; Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Candidates; Presidential Cnadidates; Presidential Debates; Presidential Democracy; Presidential Election 2020; Presidential Race 2024, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Victorious?

Afghanistan: new Reflections on Another Failure

THE BETTER PART OF VALOR: Peace for Ukraine

New Diplomacy for the Russian-Ukrainian War

American Coup

A Grave for Two: Israel, Palestine, and the War

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tom Hilton

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 3 fans, 10 articles, 293 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Under the circumstances, dumping Biden has little upside." I beg to disagree. Biden's only edge in this election is that he is NOT TRUMP. That is pretty much how he won the last time with a Veep nobody ever heard of. Moreover, Harris has been a dud as a Veep. All the DNC needs is somebody under 70 who is on TV a lot. That would be Newsom or Buttigieg. I doubt independents and swing voters are ready for a female or gay president. There are several other viable options to Newsom.

With 4 months left, all it would take is a TV blitz to articulate what the Dems offer in contrast to the MAGA party. Biden could not articulate that America is already #1 economically in the world, and that if people were to look at the numbers, it is hard to argue that billionaires like Trump need another tax break. Most of the last tax break was not reinvested - just hoarded with stock buybacks. A new sharper candidate could make those points Biden fails to make.

The boarder is mostly fear & loathing gaslight. America needs more immigrants; not less. The US birth rate has been declining for decades, while young adults are increasingly going into high-tech jobs; not labor-intensive ones. Who is going to pick the strawberries, change hotel linens for travelers, pluck chickens, help build new houses, etc.? Instead, Biden just dawdled along the same path as Trump - keep locking em up and deporting em.

I could go on, but I think I have made my point. Give America a candidate they can vote FOR rather than hoping to outperform a candidate the majority might vote AGAINST.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 5:42:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend