General News      

Syrian leader to address the UN in historic visit

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

For the first time since 1967, a Syrian President has arrived in New York to participate in the UN General assembly. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivered his address on September 23.

On September 23, Syrias President Ahmad Al-Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly. He called on the U.S. Congress to lift the Caesar Sanctions in order to allow Syrians to rebuild the country.

He stressed the importance of signing a security deal with Israel, which benefits both countries. He called for the economic development and unification of all regions of Syria.

He addressed his past as an Al Qaeda commander, but was now committed to protecting all minorities in Syria. He promised that Syria would never be a staging ground for terrorist groups, and Syria sought to develop strong regional and international ties.

Sharaa left Syria in 2003 to fight the American occupation of Iraq with Al Qaeda. He rose within the ranks of terrorism to lead Jibhat al-Nusra, the Al Qaeda branch in Syria. Once the U.S. designated Nusra as a terrorist group, he changed its name of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and consolidated his reign as its leader in Idlib, which was the last remaining armed opposition held territory in Syria. During this period Sharaa used the name Jolani.

On December 8, 2024, Jolani and his coalition of five armed groups overran the Assad forces and the former dictator of Damascus fled. The U.S. envoy to Syria, Barbara Leaf, arrived just days later to remove the $10 million bounty on his head from the U.S. Treasury. He then assumed his legal name, Sharaa.

In May, President Trump met Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, and eventually Trump ordered all U.S. sanctions on Syria to be lifted, to give the Syrian people a chance at an economic recovery, and to rebuild the country after 14 years of civil war.

Sharaa is leading a delegation that includes several ministers and senior officials for high-level meetings at UN headquarters, and is scheduled to meet with a group of Syrian expatriates in the US.

However, not all Syrians in the U.S. are happy with Sharaa's government. Many had envisioned a free and democratic process in Syria with real elections by the people. Sharaa was not elected by anyone; he appointed himself. The U.N. resolution 2254 called for a transitional governing body, with scheduled elections to decide the leadership, and a new constitution. Syrians following radical Islam are pleased with Sharaa, but those who hold secular views feel cheated.

Trump described Sharaa as a true leader who led the revolution, and said he had a real chance to preserve Syria's unity.

Syria's presence at the U.N. seeks to put Syria back on the international map after decades of isolation. The trip will be a chance for Sharaa to test the waters of whether new bridges can be built with the West.

One issue facing Sharaa are the foreign fighters in Syria, who flocked to Syria from around the world, fighting not for freedom and democracy, but to establish an Islamic state in Syria. They came from Gulf Arab states, Tunisia, Libya, China, other Arab states, Russian North Caucasus region, and the U.S. UK, Europe and Australia.

In 2013, at The Hague, a conference was held entitled "The 'Exodus' of European Foreign Fighters to Syria". The discussion examined the international problem of foreign fighters travelling to Syria.

Participants shed light on the threat to western security by foreign jihadists going to Syria, both men and women, learning skills such as killing and explosives manufacture, and then returning home. Of particular note was the threat to spread Islamic revolution back home.

In June, the New York Times reported on the thousands of foreign fighters in Syria who having toppled the government successfully, planned on remaining in Syria.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

