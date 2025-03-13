Syrian coastal massacres subside.

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The grim job of graves being dug, and burials has finally begun up and down the Syrian coast as calm is slowly restored, and the survivors of Alawite families can return home to bury their dead. According to Western diplomatic sources, the Damascus administration of interim President Ahmad Sharaa will be arresting Abu Amsha, the head of the 25th division, in the investigation of sectarian crimes on the coast.

His real name is Mohammed Al-Jassin, from eastern Syria. On March 10, Sharaa said mass killings of members of a minority sect were a threat to his mission to unite the country and promised to find those responsible and carry out punishments. According to Rami Abdul Rahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR), more than 1,000 have died in violence in the Syrian coastal cities of Tartus, Banias, Jeblah, Latakia, and the rural countryside adjacent to them. Abdul Rahman spoke with Al Hurra TV, an Iraqi media supported by the US. He said survivors were prevented from burying the dead because the killers re-dressed some victims in battle fatigues before filming videos justifying their murders. The dead were shot with bullets at close range. According to SOHR, at least 250 Alawite fighters and more than 230 members of the security forces had died. Damascus blamed armed gangs associated with the ousted president, who are backed by foreigners for triggering the bloodshed, but acknowledged that revenge killings had followed. On March 9, Rami Makhlouf, the cousin of the ousted president of Syria, blamed the violence on former Brigadier General Ghiyath Dalla, an officer in the Fourth Division. Makhlouf accused him of sparking the recent killings in the Syrian coast that prompted the retaliatory and revenge attacks by the security forces.

What have you done to our people, Ghiyath Dalla? What did you do with the head of military intelligence and the civilians around you? Why did you involve these innocent civilians in this affair with you and exploited their need for money? he wrote. Haven't you, Mr. Fleeing President, already destroyed the country, divided it, ruined its army and economy, starved its people, and fled with money that, if distributed, would have ensured no one went hungry or poor?, added Makhlouf. A small group of Alawites had planned a coup against the Sharaa government in Damascus, seeking to break off the coast into an Alawite state.

Some former loyalists felt the loss of power, influence, and income. While the former president and family left, their minions remained and lost the lavish lifestyles of the hangers-on. Mansions and Mercedes were confiscated, forced into hiding, and bitterly disappointed. Iran also has lost everything in Syria.

But, Iran is a state, with funds to support getting their foot back into the door in Syria on the coast. Iran supported the insurgency from the safety of Tehran, but the comeback attempt failed and left hundreds of innocent farmers paying the ultimate price for the Iranian gamble. Abu Amsha and Hamzat divisions are being blamed for the majority of the killings of civilians on the coast. These two groups joined with the HTS in November in Idlib, and by December 8th the coalition of rebel fighters had successfully ousted the former president.

Both factions and their leaders are under US sanctions for alleged serious human rights abuses including rape and torture which pre-date the current allegations. Sharaa had voiced concern about having foreign fighters in the new security forces, and some had wanted them to be removed. Both of the accused groups have foreign fighters, such as Chinese Uyghurs, Uzbeks, and Chechens. According to survivors, they looted the homes of gold, cash, and cars before killing unarmed people.

Sharaa gave two speeches addressing the situation. He provided clarity and formed an investigation committee. He was interviewed by Reuters, saying he was not to let any group, whether a minority or his own associates, derail the path towards peace, security, and prosperity. On March 9, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the killings and accused the security forces who carried out the civilian massacres of being "radical Islamic terrorists".

"The bloodshed in Syria must stop immediately, and perpetrators of violations must be held to account," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Dujarric referred to "widespread summary killings, including of entire families, and the loss of one of our colleagues from UNRWA," who was caught in the crossfire.

On March 10, the UN Security Council met in a two-hour closed session requested jointly by the US and Russia concerning the coastal massacres. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the meeting that the 15-nation council "was pretty unanimous" on the gravity of the situation. On March 11, the UN Security Council held a briefing on cooperation between the UN and EU, with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Kallas called for a Syrian-led political process to establish credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance.

She noted that on February 24, the EU lifted sanctions impacting Syria's oil, gas, electricity, and transport sectors as part of its effort to support Syria's transition, economic recovery, and reconstruction. She noted that a conference will be held in Brussels on March 17 to mobilize support for Syria. Turkish media followed the coastal situation with balanced reporting, while the Turkish government supported the Sharaa administration. Turkey has been keen to see Syria become a safe place so that the roughly 3 million Syrian refugees can return home.

On March 9, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Turkey's Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting among Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria in Amman, Jordan. Experts fear this violence may cause a mass exodus of minorities from the coastal region, as they seek safety abroad. Recently, there have been attacks on Christian churches and graveyards. These events instill fear in the various religious and ethnic groups. Many of the brightest minds and skilled workers come from the minority communities, and experts fear a growing 'brain drain', leaving Syria lacking when the recovery process begins.

Despite the Sunni majority of Syria and the fact the new administration is led by Sunnis, there is a substantial portion of the Syrian population who are Sunni and staunchly secular in their political beliefs. These Syrians had been happy at the fall of Assad but may grow increasingly disappointed with the trajectory of the Damascus administration. They too may join their fellow Syrians in charting a new life abroad.

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist.