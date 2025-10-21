 
General News  

Syrian-Russian talks in Moscow establish new era of cooperation

By

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa concluded his first official visit to Moscow since assuming power last year, marking a significant step towards normalizing and recalibrating the relationship between the two nations following the overthrow of the former regime. The high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, described by Russian experts as "pragmatic," covered a comprehensive range of issues, including security guarantees, military cooperation, economic support, and the future of Russian military bases in Syria.

Security and Military Dimensions

The Syrian delegation, which included Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, sought crucial assurances from Moscow, according to Reuters. A primary concern for Damascus was obtaining guarantees that Russia would not re-arm remnants of the former regime's forces.

Furthermore, the delegation requested Moscow's assistance in rebuilding a new Syrian army. Discussions also included a proposal from President al-Sharaa to President Putin for the re-deployment of Russian police to prevent any new incursions by the Israeli military.

The Kremlin confirmed that the future of Russian military bases in Syria was a major focus. The talks addressed the status of the Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia and the Tartus Naval Base on the Syrian coast, as well as the Russian military presence at Qamishli Airport in the northeast. The two bases, which have been Russia's key projection of power in the Mediterranean, are expected to be renewed under a new contractual framework, with a potential role in distributing Russian aid to African countries. Agreements are also anticipated for re-arming the Syrian army, with a special focus on enhancing its air defense capabilities.

Al-Sharaa affirmed Syria's commitment to all previous agreements with Moscow, aiming to "re-calibrate" the strategic and political relationship with the Russian Federation due to the "historical ties" between the two nations. Analysts noted that confirming the status of the military bases is a crucial component of the new pragmatic framework.

Economic and Reconstruction Priorities

A central theme of the discussions was the dire need for economic support and reconstruction in Syria. President al-Sharaa is seeking direct Russian aid, notably the resumption of concessional wheat supplies and compensation for war damages, Reuters reported.

In July, Shibani visited Moscow to finalize an agreement between the Russian firm Goznak to print new Syrian currency. Syrian Central Bank Governor Abdelkader Husrieh said the new currency sought to strengthen customer confidence and to ease foreign transactions, calling the move a necessity.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Russian and Syrian officials discussed potential cooperation in the energy sector, including oil projects in Syria, noting that the oil shortage is a major problem for Syria's post-conflict reconstruction. Russian companies are reportedly keen on developing the transport infrastructure and rehabilitating the energy system, much of which was originally built during the Soviet era.

Damascus invited Tatneft and other firms from Russia to resume local energy operations.

Syria has an under-explored offshore area in the Levantine Basin, with potential for both oil and gas. The Syrian government opened up offshore bids in 2011, but exploration and development were stalled by the conflict. Russian firms were granted licenses to two offshore blocks, Block 1 and Block 2, during the conflict, but activity has not begun.

Novak revealed that the talks, which lasted over two and a half hours, focused on several areas including:

Humanitarian aid.

Energy and oil projects.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Tell A Friend