Syria's civilians look forward to a brighter future

The collapse of the Al-Assad regime in Syria is nothing short of a godsend for the Syrian people.

After a costly civil war since 2011 that saw whole cities and villages decimated, the murder of 500,000 civilians and the exodus of another two million to Europe and elsewhere, Syrian citizens now have a chance for a bright future.

As the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) rebels take over the country and begin to restore normalcy to the halls of power, the question remains: who will take charge in Syria?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that the U.S. has made direct contact with HTS as they transition from a militant insurgency toward a more legitimate governing authority.

"We've been in contact with HTS and with other parties," Blinken said after talks in Aqaba, Jordan, with diplomats and representatives from several Arab nations.

HTS founder and leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani fought under the notorious al-Qaeda in Iraq leader, Abu Musab Zarqawi, and subsequently spent five years in an Iraqi prison for his terrorist activities.

The U.S. designates HTS a terrorist organization, making it legally impossible to work with the group, but contact underscores ongoing efforts to change that designation as the U.S. and its allies look to support Syria's transition from Bashar al-Assad's rule.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the governments of the U.S. and Turkey, the E.U., and Arab countries called for "a more hopeful, secure and peaceful future" in Syria, stressing respect for women and minorities and preventing "the reemergence of all terrorist groups."

The statement stressed that "the transitional political process must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned [and] produce an inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government."

As the transition continues, there is concern for Syria's minority groups.

Kurdish communities have expressed wariness about HTS, given the group's past association with Al Qaeda and the uncertain future of ethnic and religious minorities under its control.

In a message to the Kurds, HTS leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa, formerly known by the nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, sought to ease fears with a statement Saturday, stating that Kurds are "part of the homeland" and that "there will be no injustice" against them.

"The coming Syria will have the Kurds as its foundations, and we will live together in it, and everyone will take their rights," he said.

