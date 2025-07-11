 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Syria is poised to be one of the world's biggest gas producers

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

By: Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Eastern Mediterranean is no longer just a geopolitical flashpoint-- it is a global energy battleground. From Libya's contested waters to Israel's infrastructure race and Syria's untapped reserves, the region is witnessing a complex struggle for control over the future of gas.

It has been seven months since Syrian President Assad fell, but the country has not yet begun major rebuilding projects. Foreign investors are touted as the likely savior of Syria's collapsed economy. However, Syria has plenty of resources on hand to finance their transformation into one of the most modern countries in the Mediterranean region. The oil and gas, under the ground and off-shore, can be utilized to rebuild ground-zero across the country after 14 years of civil war.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the region holds an estimated 122 trillion cubic feet of gas. Syria alone may possess 28.5 trillion cubic meters-- potentially making it the world's third-largest gas exporter after Russia and Iran.

Recently, the largest oil refinery in Syria, at Banias, began fuel shipments for the first time since the fall of the Assad regime. Some have characterized this as the beginning of the Syrian recovery.

Prior to the outbreak of the 2011 civil war, Syria had been producing around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from proved reserves of 2.5 billion barrels. The highest production rate hit nearly 600,000 bpd, but the output began a decline due to technical deprivations in the major fields. Syria's gas sector was equally significant, with proven reserves of 8.5 trillion cubic feet, and an output of nearly 316 billion cubic feet.

After working with Soviet experts prior to 1965, the General Company for Oil, a Syrian state institution, constructed pipelines from Sweidiyeh, Rumailan, and Karachok to a new terminal north of Tartus. The terminal was near the Homs refinery, with a production capacity of 1.5 million bpd, near to the pipeline moving Iraqi oil from Kirkuk to Banias on the coast, the oil shipment hub.

After 1974, Syria's President Hafez al-Assad contracted companies including Mobil Oil through middle-men, such as Mohamed Makhlouf, Assad's brother-in-law.

The vast discoveries in Omar and Taym fields in Deir Ez Zor, along with Tanf and smaller fields, yielded a light crude superior in density to North Sea Brent. Assad's agreements with the foreign companies allowed companies to claim 12.5% of extracted crude.

Syrian oil production topped 700,000 bpd from Hasaka fields and areas under foreign contracts. Global oil prices had hit their peak in the 1970s, with some markets topping out at $45 per barrel. This vast wealth coming from underground resources should have transformed Syria into a Dubai-look-alike.

US sanctions on the Oil Marketing Office forced the US companies out. When the 2011 war began, production had fallen to 380,000 bpd. The oil field infrastructure was destroyed or looted during the battles, and in the end the US-backed SDF, a Kurdish separatist militia, took possession of the wells in the northeast and held them as their private source of income.

The Syrian central government in Damascus has signed agreements with the SDF to cooperate on the energy fields as well as eventual military unity. Currently, Syria produces 80,000 bpd, with recovery research producing hope to boost capacity to 200,000 bpd, and deals to restore old fields, while exploring new ones.

Experts say Syria has promising areas of exploration in both the oil and gas sectors. Hasaka, Deir Ez Zor and Shaddadi, along with other older fields, are scheduled to be boosted up to 400,000 bpd within 12 months. The yet untapped offshore gas fields are said to be among the world's richest. Deir Atiyah, Qara, Nabek and Qalamoun areas offer promising potential outputs.

In order for Syria to emerge as one of the world's biggest producers, costly investment in infrastructure is necessary. Rebuilding and expanding pipelines, dredging ports to depths required to berth super tankers, and building a third refinery in Raqaa capable to handle 300,000 bpd are among the required expenditures.

The refineries at both Homs and Banias are in desperate need to rehabilitation and refitting.

The price tag for developing fields in Hasaka, Dier Ez Zor, Shaddadi and the Conoco field could easily run into several billion dollars. This is when foreign investment is needed, with the Ministry of Energy and Oil calling for bids that offer protection to Syria, and the foreign companies.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Syria; Syria Attack; Syria Chemical Attack; Syria Massacre; Syria Rebels; Syria Revolution; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Golan Heights; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Refugees; (more...) Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Syrian Truce; Syrian Withdrawal, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend