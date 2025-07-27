Syria in the Balance of Global Powers: Deals Without a People

Nearly a decade and a half since the outbreak of the Syrian uprising, the country no longer occupies headlines, but that silence is deceiving. Syria remains one of the most critical arenas where regional and global powers intersect, maneuver, and negotiate-- often at the expense of the very people whose lives have been shattered by war, displacement, and tyrann.

Today, Syria is not a state in recovery, nor is it a country in transition. It is a fragmented terrain held together by a fragile web of foreign influence, local militias, and political expediency. The future of Syria is being shaped not in Damascus or Idlib or Raqqa, but in the corridors of Moscow, Tehran, Ankara, and Washington- places where the Syrian people are conspicuously absent from the table.

What began in 2011 as a popular, peaceful uprising demanding dignity and freedom has been methodically crushed-- first by a brutal regime, then by international apathy, and finally by the calculated interests of foreign actors. The Assad regime, backed by Russian airpower and Iranian militias, has recaptured most of the country's territory. Yet victory in territorial terms has not translated into legitimacy or reconstruction. Instead, Syria has become a marketplace for geopolitical bartering. The Astana process-- led by Russia, Iran, and Turkey-- effectively sidelined the UN-sponsored Geneva talks and introduced a new political framework, one that prioritized the interests of the trio over any meaningful political solution for Syrians. While the UN continues to talk about a "political transition", Assad consolidates power with impunity, embassies reopen in Damascus, and Arab states flirt with normalization.

For Russia, Syria has become a Mediterranean outpost and a leverage point in its broader confrontation with the West. Its military bases in Tartus and Hmeimim are now permanent fixtures, providing Moscow a foothold in the region and allowing it to project power far beyond Syria's borders. Russia's role in Syria is not humanitarian or stabilizing; it is strategic, transactional, and unapologetically self-serving. Iran, for its part, views Syria as an essential corridor in the so-called "axis of resistance", linking Tehran to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iranian-backed militias have entrenched themselves across the country, altering demographics in some regions and reshaping Syria's social fabric to serve Tehran's interests. Meanwhile, Turkey maintains military zones in northern Syria under the guise of countering Kurdish militancy and managing refugee flows. Ankara's interventions, too, are dictated by national interests rather than any principled commitment to the Syrian cause. The United States, though rhetorically committed to a political solution and counterterrorism, has largely adopted a policy of containment. Its limited troop presence in the northeast serves both to secure energy fields and to prevent ISIS resurgence, but Washington has shown little appetite for meaningful engagement or reconstruction.

These overlapping spheres of influence have turned Syria into a patchwork of control zones, each governed by its own set of rules, allegiances, and currencies. From Assad-held territories to Kurdish-controlled areas and Turkish-backed enclaves, the reality is that Syria today is no longer a unified political entity-- it is a carcass being picked apart by vultures of competing agendas. And in all this, the Syrian people remain voiceless. Over 13 million have been displaced. Hundreds of thousands remain detained or missing. The economy has collapsed, basic services are nonexistent, and a generation has grown up knowing nothing but war, siege, and exile. Refugees are being pushed to return to a country where torture, arrest, and forced conscription await. International aid is dwindling, while calls for accountability are buried under geopolitical fatigue. The tragedy is not only the physical devastation of Syria, but the moral erosion surrounding its cause. What was once seen as a legitimate struggle for freedom has been reduced in the global narrative to a "complex conflict". But complexity has become a euphemism for paralysis. And paralysis has given way to indifference.

The normalization of Assad's regime by several Arab states in recent years represents the most dangerous shift in this trajectory. Cloaked in the language of "Arab unity" and "stability", this rapprochement rewards a government responsible for mass atrocities. Worse, it signals to other autocrats that crimes against humanity can be washed away with time and diplomacy. Yet stability built on silencing victims and legitimizing criminals is fragile by definition. No durable peace can emerge from deals that exclude the very people whose suffering necessitated change in the first place. Syrians have paid a catastrophic price for a revolution that failed not because its ideals were wrong, but because the world chose interests over justice.

If Syria is to have a future beyond authoritarianism and foreign mandates, the international community must go beyond humanitarian gestures. It must re-center the voices of Syrians-- especially the displaced, the victims of violence, and civil society actors still working against the odds. It must support meaningful accountability, not just reconstruction that empowers perpetrators. Ending Syria's tragedy is not only about defeating ISIS or rebuilding destroyed cities. It is about restoring the agency of a people who dared to imagine a different future. That future cannot and must not be brokered without them. Until then, every "deal" struck over Syria without Syrians is not diplomacy-- it is betrayal.