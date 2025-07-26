Sweida peace follows huge Israeli airstrikes on Damascus

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israel attacked the defense ministry building twice, and near the presidential palace in Damascus on July 16. As the afternoon traffic drove by in the heart of the city, huge plumes of smoke billowed from the landmark building. This was the third day of Israeli airstrikes on Syria.

Syrians have become used to Israel airstrikes. During the Assad regime, Israel carried out deadly attacks on an almost daily basis, eliminating Hezbollah and Iranian weapons supplies. After the fall of the regime on December 8, Israel carried out daily airstrikes across the country eliminating military assets, leaving Syria defenseless, and without an army.

According to the Israeli military, the strike on Damascus was a message to the Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in response to the violence in Sweida. On Monday, Israel entered into the fray with airstrikes on tanks in Sweida, and drone strikes that killed some Syrian security forces.

The Druze are a religious minority in Syria, but are the majority of the population of Sweida. They had stayed neutral during the 14-year civil war that led to the ouster of Assad. They were hoping to achieve some form of autonomy. They have yet to reach an agreement with the Sharaa administration that defines their relationship with the new Syrian state.

The violence began on July 13, after armed clashes erupted between the Druze residents in Sweida and Bedouin tribes. Threats, shootings, kidnappings and looting were reported, which prompted the security forces to arrive. The Druze reported the security forces assisted the Bedouins in their attacks on residents, instead of protecting them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took advantage of the chaos in Sweida by inflaming emotions on the Druze side, and attempting to look like their hero. There are Druze in Israel, and while some are aligned with Netanyahu and the Zionists, others consider themselves Palestinians and have been discriminated against.

On July 17, the Syrian security forces began withdrawing tanks and soldiers from Sweida following a truce and agreement between all parties.

The BBC characterized the clashes in Sweida as sectarian in nature. Sharaa and his government are Islamists, and much has been written about his past affiliation with known terrorist groups, and the 10-million-dollar bounty on his head, which was rescinded by the U.S. government following his rise to the presidency.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) more than 300 people have been killed in south Syria since Sunday.

The withdrawal

On July 17, it was announced in Damascus that local leaders would take responsibility for security in Sweida.

Speech and violations investigations.

At 4:00 am July 17, President Sharaa gave a televised speech confirming "responsibility" for security in Sweida would be handed to religious elders and some local factions "based on the supreme national interest".

"We are keen on holding accountable those who transgressed and abused our Druze people, as they are under the protection and responsibility of the state," he said.

Addressing the Druze, Sharaa said the community was "a fundamental part of the fabric of this nation... protecting your rights and freedom is one of our priorities".

