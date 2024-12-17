Sweet Surrender (or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Blog)

To say I was surprised and disappointed by the 2024 election results doesn't begin to describe the roller coaster of emotions I've been on this past few weeks. If you were one of the seven or eight people who actually read my post on November 1, 2024, A Modest Proposal (part 1), you know that I was certain Kamala Harris would be our next President.

Trump's win forced me to re-think my plans for the future. Before the election, I decided that after Kamala Harris won the election, I could relax and watch her administration lead America into an era of peace and prosperity with a government working for all Americans-- not just the wealthy. Happy days are (would have been) here again!

We now know that is not going to happen. So, what is going to happen? For one thing--we will no longer have a stable government because the stable genius in charge does not know or care how our government is supposed to work. Trump intends to make our government work the way he wants it to, and there are plenty of Republican cowards in Congress and in the courts ready and eager to help him-- even when they know he is wrong.

I could go on ad nauseam about the high crimes, low crimes and misdemeanors of Trump & Company, but I won't. In fact, that is why I am writing this. The recent presidential election presented a clear-cut choice for voters. Did we want our nation to be a constitutional federal republic as it has been for the past 236 years; or did we want to live in Trump-world, where the laws are whatever Trump says they are?

Well, the people (who voted) have spoken. They want Trump. I sincerely believe Trump's second term will be an unmitigated disaster, but good or bad, right or wrong--I don't care. I'm done. In the words of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce when he surrendered to the U.S. Army in 1887:

"From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever."

Okay, that may sound a little overly dramatic, but am done. I'm tired of trying to understand how half the country can think Donald Trump is an acceptable anything-- let alone a president. I'm tired of politics and politicians, lies and liars, hypocrisy and hypocrites. Most of all, I am tired of waiting for our government to function the way it is supposed to.

Where are the checks and balances we learned about in school? Why wasn't Trump impeached (the second time) after attempting to overthrow our government? Why was he allowed to run again after that? Why was the classified documents case dropped? Why hasn't Trump been sentenced for the thirty-one crimes he has already been convicted of?

*****

I've been following politics and government closely since George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan in 2002 and immediately started making up lies to justify a war with Iraq. This moved me to write a few hundred weekly OpEd pieces opposing those wars and all the other high crimes and misdemeanors committed during Bush II's administration. The worst thing a president can do is to involve the United States in an unnecessary war, and George W. Bush started two of them.

My pen proved less mighty than the sword, and Bush got the war he wanted with Iraq in addition to his war on Afghanistan. At home, his administration waged war on the privacy and security of the American people, in the guise of the PATRIOT ACT. The war on Afghanistan went on to become America's longest war-- not ending until 2021.

Now the oligarchs have taken over and support a president who promises to be a dictator on day one. I feel like I've spent twenty-plus years tilting at windmills while billionaires bought control of our country-- one Republican at a time. So, I give up. I refuse to waste any more time or energy caring about what happens in our country because there is nothing I can do about it. The voters have spoken.

"Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters."--Abraham Lincoln

I am retreating to my fortress of solitude in the Shawnee Hills to continue work on my unified theory of everything and to ride out the coming Trumpocalypse. I will no longer be available for public appearances--weddings, funerals, county fairs, grand openings, or NASCAR events.

I may not be able to change the government or the country, but I can change my response to it. By refusing to care any longer, I can flip the script from tragedy to comedy.

"This world is a comedy to those that think, a tragedy to those that feel."--Horace Walpole (1717 -1797)

If that is true, I think the next four years will be hilarious.

**************

Due to Trump's surprise win, there will be no part 2 of my proposals for the Harris/Walz administration.

Most of these questions can be answered with one word: Republicans--the cowards in Congress and the Republicans on the Supreme Court of the United States. As long as Trump gives tax cuts to the rich and rolls back regulations for the corporations, they don't care what he does or how he does it.

Yes, I know George W. Bush didn't start those wars on his own. Dubya was the useful idiot in the neoconservatives' grand plan to seize the oil fields of the Mideast. They had really big plans.