 
Login/Register Login | Register
83 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/17/24

Sweet Surrender (or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Blog)

By   1 comment

Michael Youther

To say I was surprised and disappointed by the 2024 election results doesn't begin to describe the roller coaster of emotions I've been on this past few weeks. If you were one of the seven or eight people who actually read my post on November 1, 2024, A Modest Proposal (part 1), 1 you know that I was certain Kamala Harris would be our next President.

Trump's win forced me to re-think my plans for the future. Before the election, I decided that after Kamala Harris won the election, I could relax and watch her administration lead America into an era of peace and prosperity with a government working for all Americans-- not just the wealthy. Happy days are (would have been) here again!

We now know that is not going to happen. So, what is going to happen? For one thing--we will no longer have a stable government because the stable genius in charge does not know or care how our government is supposed to work. Trump intends to make our government work the way he wants it to, and there are plenty of Republican cowards in Congress and in the courts ready and eager to help him-- even when they know he is wrong.

I could go on ad nauseam about the high crimes, low crimes and misdemeanors of Trump & Company, but I won't. In fact, that is why I am writing this. The recent presidential election presented a clear-cut choice for voters. Did we want our nation to be a constitutional federal republic as it has been for the past 236 years; or did we want to live in Trump-world, where the laws are whatever Trump says they are?

Well, the people (who voted) have spoken. They want Trump. I sincerely believe Trump's second term will be an unmitigated disaster, but good or bad, right or wrong--I don't care. I'm done. In the words of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce when he surrendered to the U.S. Army in 1887:

  • "From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever."

Okay, that may sound a little overly dramatic, but am done. I'm tired of trying to understand how half the country can think Donald Trump is an acceptable anything-- let alone a president. I'm tired of politics and politicians, lies and liars, hypocrisy and hypocrites. Most of all, I am tired of waiting for our government to function the way it is supposed to.

Where are the checks and balances we learned about in school? Why wasn't Trump impeached (the second time) after attempting to overthrow our government? Why was he allowed to run again after that? Why was the classified documents case dropped? Why hasn't Trump been sentenced for the thirty-one crimes he has already been convicted of?2

*****

I've been following politics and government closely since George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan in 2002 and immediately started making up lies to justify a war with Iraq. This moved me to write a few hundred weekly OpEd pieces opposing those wars and all the other high crimes and misdemeanors committed during Bush II's administration. The worst thing a president can do is to involve the United States in an unnecessary war, and George W. Bush started two of them. 3

My pen proved less mighty than the sword, and Bush got the war he wanted with Iraq in addition to his war on Afghanistan. At home, his administration waged war on the privacy and security of the American people, in the guise of the PATRIOT ACT. The war on Afghanistan went on to become America's longest war-- not ending until 2021.

Now the oligarchs have taken over and support a president who promises to be a dictator on day one. I feel like I've spent twenty-plus years tilting at windmills while billionaires bought control of our country-- one Republican at a time. So, I give up. I refuse to waste any more time or energy caring about what happens in our country because there is nothing I can do about it. The voters have spoken.

  • "Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters."--Abraham Lincoln

I am retreating to my fortress of solitude in the Shawnee Hills to continue work on my unified theory of everything and to ride out the coming Trumpocalypse. I will no longer be available for public appearances--weddings, funerals, county fairs, grand openings, or NASCAR events.

I may not be able to change the government or the country, but I can change my response to it. By refusing to care any longer, I can flip the script from tragedy to comedy.

If that is true, I think the next four years will be hilarious.

**************

1

Due to Trump's surprise win, there will be no part 2 of my proposals for the Harris/Walz administration.

2

Most of these questions can be answered with one word: Republicans--the cowards in Congress and the Republicans on the Supreme Court of the United States. As long as Trump gives tax cuts to the rich and rolls back regulations for the corporations, they don't care what he does or how he does it.

3

Yes, I know George W. Bush didn't start those wars on his own. Dubya was the useful idiot in the neoconservatives' grand plan to seize the oil fields of the Mideast. They had really big plans.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Youther Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mick Youther is an American citizen, an independent voter, a veteran, a parent, a scientist, a writer, and all-around nice guy who has been roused from a comfortable apathy by the high crimes and misdemeanors of the Bush Administration.

Related Topic(s): Blogger; Stop These Wars; Stop Worrying, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Scientists Discover That Conservatives Are Brain-Dead

It is Time to Raise Taxes on the Wealthy and Save the American Dream

The Rottenness of John McCain

One Word to Describe Bush and Bush as a Vocabulary Word

Why Are We Still Fighting in Afghanistan?

Bu$hWorld--The End Game

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Youther

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 3, 2005), 107 articles, 3 quicklinks, 19 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The author would love to hear comments about how you plan to survive the coming Trumpocalypse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 at 10:48:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend