Supreme Court's decision in United States v. Skrmetti and the Constitution

The National Constitution Center has just released a new podcast, "Unpacking the Supreme Court's decision in United States v. Skrmetti".

On June 18, the Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law that prohibits medical transitions for transgender minors. In this episode, William Eskridge Jr. and Christopher Green join to debate the decision and to discuss the meaning of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

William N. Eskridge Jr. is the Alexander M. Bickel Professor of Public Law at Yale Law School. He is a graduate of Yale Law School. Eskridge has published a field-establishing casebook on sexuality, gender, and the law, and dozens of law review articles articulating a legal and political framework for proper state treatment of sexual and gender minorities.

Christopher Green is the associate director of the Chase Center for Civics, Culture, & Society at The Ohio State University. He is a graduate of Yale Law School and clerked for Judge Rhesa H. Barksdale on the Fifth Circuit. Green is the author of Equal Citizenship, Civil Rights, and the Constitution: The Original Sense of the Privileges or Immunities Clause (2015) and a large number of articles and essays on constitutional theory and the 14th Amendment.

Jeffrey Rosen is the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization devoted to educating the public about the U.S. Constitution. Rosen is also professor of law at The George Washington University Law School and a contributing editor of The Atlantic .

Podcast run time: 1 hour, 6 minutes