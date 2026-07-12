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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/12/26  

Suppositions: Why, Right Now, is America trumped?

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Marcello Rollando
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In 1978, Sir John Glubb published his research into historic empires, discovering one of the most common lifecycle patterns is: "empires consistently lasted around 250 years."

However, none of my suppositions herein, are intended to exempt any 2024-2026 voters or non-voters from their civic duty to honor American citizenship.

NOR do I write to insult anyone's religious beliefs, or lack thereof.

Still, there was no logical reason to believe that what started at Lexington (30-40 feet apart) and later at Concord River North Bridge (100-150 feet apart) could possibility produce a new nation capable of defeating the 193-year-old British Imperial fighting machine.

Yet, post Lexington/Concord, increasing numbers of farmers, shop keepers, schoolteachers, clergy - even some land, business and slave owners created a unifying miracle, born to be free: not hobbled by any King, NOR Johnny-come-lately Court Jester.

The 1783 Treaty of Paris signing (after eight years and five months of war) vs. America's four-year Civil War, we, The Regular Americans : did it, for our neighbors - not, God and Country .

Arguably, however, some gift-giver provided America with Revolutionary Washington, Emancipator Lincoln, WWI Progressive Wilson, New Deal /WWII FDR, Soviet Nuclear-Free Cuba/John F. Kennedy and, Equal Rights MLK/LBJ's path to Obama's synergy with America's Ethos.

Supposition: given our current divided we fall America stepping in time with Glubb's Empire clockworks - what/who whited-out the us in USA , if not Eisenhower's Nazi Dulles brothers, Nixon, Reaganomics, and Bush/Cheney's Axis-disguised Iraq/ Afghanistan twenty-year oil-wars?

Supposing, America has been most miraculously blessed (for & with) 250 years, and now our, Bill of Rights' thanksgiving is long overdue for transformation from black gold love to free Sun energy?

Common Sense supposes America's leaders won't resemble Kevin Kline's Dave, Michael Douglas' Andrew Shepherd, Daniel Day-Lewis' Lincoln and Martin Sheen's Josiah "Jed" Bartlet - but our common sense demands we demand they try, five days a week.

By, 250, surely American history has warned us of a possible, commander-inhouse-thief, economically and militarily demolishing everything we thought we were?

How does victory over slavery, McCarthyism, Dixiecrats, and Jim Crow poll tax, deposit America into self-serving, self-aggrandizing, self-centered, evil?

And how/why was evil blessed with enough terrified incompetent enablers to accomplish what King George III, Stalin, Hitler, Khrushchev and Castro couldn't?

America's land of plenty has never equally impacted our lives with fortunes, especially when electing leaders lacking sacred honor, but being constantly distracted from our best via commercialized superficial trends, our American history, character and humanity are being disappeared before our eyes.

A w hat's in it for me narcissist, didn't launch this, although creating a swamp is the one thing in which he excels.

It's not our AI future we need resist, but our current reflection of Lincoln.

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Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION; America Culture Of Violence; American Civil Liberties Union; American Election 2024; American Empire; American Exceptionalism; American Facism; American History; American Hypocrisy; American Identity; (more...) American Presidents; American_History; Americans For Democratic Action; RIght Wing Lies; Right Wing Hypocrisy; Right Wing Mindset Culture; Right Wing Selling Off America; Rights, Add Tags  (less...)

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