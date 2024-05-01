 
Login/Register Login | Register
64 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/1/24

Support Students or Support Genocide

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (139 fans)

May day! May day!

We raised young people to believe that genocide was wrong. We told them they had the right to free speech and assembly. We told them that lots of wars were somehow not genocidal (pay no attention to the millions of dark-skinned corpses behind the curtain, children) and that those wars even somehow mysteriously created those rights to free speech and assembly. Now those young people are being attacked by police, beaten up by judeonazi brownshirts, and unceremoniously suspended from the debt machines of higher indoctrination. And nobody's thanking these students for their service.

I admit that I get frustrated with these courageous and kind students. Why are they afraid of cameras? Don't they know you need the corporate media to build a movement? Why do they seem to be more interested in using counterproductive chants than in stopping the war? Why do they embrace the label pro-Palestinian, when anti-genocide and pro-peace are readily available free of charge and without IDF and CNN endorsement?

But let's stop and think for a minute. If we would all turn out to support the students prior to police brutality, or even prior to corporate media coverage, would those traditional elements in campaign building be needed? Why must we sit on our overfed rears until young people get knocked down and beaten by Nazis who possess such cultural immunity that nobody will print this now that I've called those thugs Nazis? Why, for that matter must we wait for students to be depicted as drooling anti-Semites in the corporate media before we go join them and show our support for peace? It's no secret where they are. They're on every college campus, and for the most part asking for support on social media.

Most students and damn near everyone else are not showing their faces at all. So, those students who are turning out to peace encampments but refusing to speak to anyone or be photographed are actually showing rare bravery. If we want to ask them for more, we can ask them for more, but not until we all show up and form a wall around them a thousand people thick! There are more than enough people within spitting distance of every campus who say they oppose genocide to do that, if we can just shake off the corporate media bewitchment.

That means, no cable news. None. Not the evil flavor and not the holy flavor. None of it. That means visiting campuses for multiple reasons. (1) to read some books, (2) to act with some newly acquired wisdom.

I recently visited a peace camp on a university campus. I saw an event where all were welcome, where not a single person threatened violence of any sort, where young people sat in a circle and used some of the practices popularized by Occupy, where students talked about the suffering of the people in Gaza. There was not a word of hatred or bigotry. There was nothing but a painful longing to put a halt to a public genocide, and perhaps a bit of relief to be able to say that in a gathering of people who agreed.

If you agree, you can help simply by making that gathering larger. The alternative is taking the side of death. A choice must be made by each of us. Silence is betrayal.

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Genocide; Students; Support Of The People, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend