Sudan is starving and ignored

While the eyes of the world is focused on the Israeli genocide on Gaza, Sudan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis as widespread hunger and malnutrition plague the nation. The Sudan starvation crisis emerged as a direct consequence of armed conflict. There is a need for immediate international intervention to stop the starvation of millions in Sudan.

There are more than nine million people across 18 states of Sudan that are facing food shortages that have caused malnutrition and death. More than 800,000 of those are at risk of immediate starvation.

According to an analysis by Save the Children, some 16.4 million children, or three in every four in the country, are now facing 'crisis', 'emergency' or 'catastrophe' levels of hunger - up from 8.3 million just last December.

The United Nations reported that there are more than 10 million people who have been displaced in Sudan since the conflict began in April 2023 and nearly 25 million people are in need of aid, according to the UN.

Escalating Conflict and Displacement

The Sudanese conflict started in April 2023 between the Sudanese army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Sudan's army suggested to the RSF to unite and form one national army, but General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemedti" refused and started attacking Sudan's army.

Sudan has been bearing the brunt of political instability for decades. Internal conflicts, fueled by ethnic tensions, political power struggles, and resource disparities, have created an environment of violence and insecurity. By 2024, these factors reached a boiling point, resulting in widespread displacement of communities, disruption of agricultural activities, and destruction of vital infrastructure. As a consequence, access to food, clean water, and healthcare services significantly diminished, pushing the nation further down a path of starvation.

The two sides of the conflict of Sudan

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti", is the leader of RSF. He came to prominence as the deputy leader of a transitional council launched after former strongman Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019. Dagalo was born around 1974 into the Mahariya tribe of the Rizeigat community in Darfur, the nephew of a tribal chief in the camel-trading branch of the Rizeigat. According to human rights groups have accused the Janjaweed of war crimes - including killings, rapes and torture of civilians - throughout the conflict in Darfur.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said doctors and nurses have been killed and wounded, and many health facilities have been damaged by shelling and airstrikes since the conflict broke out in mid-April last year.

The first appearance of the RSF was in 2013 under Dagalo's leadership. It combined elements of the Janjaweed into a new force under the auspices of al-Bashir and his National Intelligence and Security Services.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is known to be a powerful military commander who has for years been a de facto leader of the African nation. Little known before 2019, General al-Burhan rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of the military-led coup that ousted Omar Hassan al-Bashir, the authoritarian leader who was deposed after popular uprisings in 2019.

Economic Instability and Food Inflation

The Sudanese economy has been marred by mismanagement, corruption, and the effects of economic sanctions, resulting in skyrocketing inflation and a depreciating currency. High food prices have pushed a significant portion of the population into extreme poverty, making it even harder for them to secure adequate nutrition. Basic commodities, including grains and meat, have become unaffordable for the majority of the Sudanese people, pushing them further into the grip of starvation.

According to Sudanese economical experts, the Sudanese pound continues to collapse against foreign currencies, exacerbating the financial strain on millions of Sudanese who have lost most of their income due to the ongoing conflict. The Sudanese national bank "Bank of Khartoum" offered to buy dollars at 1,860 pounds and sell them at 1,873 pounds while offering the Saudi riyal for purchase at 501.49 pounds and selling it at 505.25 pounds.

