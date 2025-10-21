 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/21/25  

Study proves strong impact of taking molecular TB diagnostics closer to the people

(Page 1 of 4 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
Urgent call to replace sputum microscopy completely with true point-of-care molecular tests to #FindAllTB

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

If we are to end TB, we have to find ALL TB, treat all and prevent all TB
An important scientific study published in The Lancet shows the strong public health impact of deploying molecular diagnostics closer to the people.

This multi-country randomised controlled study shows that if we deploy battery-operated, laboratory independent and true point-of-care molecular test Truenat at the primary healthcare level, then same day test and treat can become a reality. Diagnosing TB early and accurately is a critical pathway towards right treatment as well as stopping the spread of infection.

The study enrolled around 4000 participants in 29 primary healthcare clinics of Tanzania and Mozambique during August 2022 and June 2023. In one study-arm, 2007 participants were accessing primary healthcare clinics equipped with point-of-care molecular test Truenat. In the second study-arm, 1980 people were served by primary healthcare clinics with no molecular test, but their samples were collected and sent to a laboratory with molecular test Gene Xpert (11-16 km away) and their test reports transported back. Both these molecular tests are WHO recommended ones.

Same day test and treat becomes a reality for 4-in-5 TB patients when POC tests deployed

The study found that 97% of TB patients could begin treatment within 7 days when point-of-care Truenat was deployed at the primary care level. But only 63% could do so when samples were sent to a remote lab where Gene Xpert was deployed.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Costs; Health Care Policy; Healthcare; Tuberculosis

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
