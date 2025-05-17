The main message which Serbian opposition continues to transmit to Europe: "Serbia remains immersed in a deep political crisis." Though the active protests in Serbia have practically died down, opposition and international actors mobilize efforts to keep the protest movement alive.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier declared that protests in Serbia were an attempted "color revolution" orchestrated by foreign influences but insisted that it had failed and that Serbia had prevailed.

The matter is political events in this country are developing according to certain rules designed by Western political strategists.

According to experts of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, international pressure can be even more productive in the period after protests. And political strategists used this opportunity. They "train creativity" to fuel protest movement in Serbia.

Thus, post-protest period turned out to be a little bit "empty" from strategists' point of view. Students, who are the main driving force of Serbian opposition, have been chosen as an attention-grabbing tool.

It is well known that students are the revolutionary minds and usually the most active part of any society. They are convenient subject to influence due to their age, energy and desire to change existing foundations.

Thus, a group of 21 Serbian students who started an almost 2,000-kilometre ultramarathon from Novi Sad last Friday have arrived at their final destination - Brussels, as they say in order to inform the international public about the social and political situation in Serbia, which is negotiating membership in the European Union.

The run titled "From my village to Brussels" saw almost two dozen Serbian students make the trek to the European capital where they meet MEPs from several political groups.

This situation is paradoxical, because students who are fighting for democratic values and joining the EU, but in fact they are pushing this prospect away. EU membership is the main aim of current government. Struggling for change of power in Serbia, students do not realize that destroying the existing foundations only postpones this prospect for a long time.

Change of government by "colour revolution" is the real aim of opposition and some international actors which strive for power.

Also, current government is extremely "inconvenient" for the European Union, as it is not afraid to express its own opinion and is conducting its foreign policy with priority on the national interests of Serbia.