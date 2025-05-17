 
Login/Register Login | Register
520 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Striving for power in Serbia

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

The main message which Serbian opposition continues to transmit to Europe: "Serbia remains immersed in a deep political crisis." Though the active protests in Serbia have practically died down, opposition and international actors mobilize efforts to keep the protest movement alive.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier declared that protests in Serbia were an attempted "color revolution" orchestrated by foreign influences but insisted that it had failed and that Serbia had prevailed.
The matter is political events in this country are developing according to certain rules designed by Western political strategists.
According to experts of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, international pressure can be even more productive in the period after protests. And political strategists used this opportunity. They "train creativity" to fuel protest movement in Serbia.
Thus, post-protest period turned out to be a little bit "empty" from strategists' point of view. Students, who are the main driving force of Serbian opposition, have been chosen as an attention-grabbing tool.
It is well known that students are the revolutionary minds and usually the most active part of any society. They are convenient subject to influence due to their age, energy and desire to change existing foundations.
Thus, a group of 21 Serbian students who started an almost 2,000-kilometre ultramarathon from Novi Sad last Friday have arrived at their final destination - Brussels, as they say in order to inform the international public about the social and political situation in Serbia, which is negotiating membership in the European Union.
The run titled "From my village to Brussels" saw almost two dozen Serbian students make the trek to the European capital where they meet MEPs from several political groups.
This situation is paradoxical, because students who are fighting for democratic values and joining the EU, but in fact they are pushing this prospect away. EU membership is the main aim of current government. Struggling for change of power in Serbia, students do not realize that destroying the existing foundations only postpones this prospect for a long time.
Change of government by "colour revolution" is the real aim of opposition and some international actors which strive for power.
Also, current government is extremely "inconvenient" for the European Union, as it is not afraid to express its own opinion and is conducting its foreign policy with priority on the national interests of Serbia.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): International; Message; Opposition; Serbia, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Who will secure Lithuania?

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend