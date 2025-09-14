 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/14/25  

Stop Saying, "This Isn't America" - Because It Is!

By   No comments

Marcello Rollando
Until a majority of,We the People , elect leaders who practice what our Constitutional rights preach: freedom of religion, speech, press, right to peacefully assemble in protestfree to petition the government for a redress of grievances America can never be what we claim every time someone is shot to death.

IF America was really what we boast evermore since defeating 20th centurys infamous liar, whose attempt to eliminate 1% of his countrys citizens - because every despot needs to identify an enemy of the people, so their accomplices after the fact support their rise on the backs of camp scapegoats.

IF America was, the Land of the Free , wed be honoring Lady Libertys promise and respecting all females of every age as much as we revere those born with an extension, dicking around with our access to vital vaccines.

IF Americas Old Glory was truly revolutionized, our corporate owned media/press would share some of its myopic focus on The Right disciples quick to judge anyone associated with Americas HBCUs.

IF America was truly the Gem of the Ocean, our response to Charlie Kirks assassination would be open dialogue featuring every race, political view, gender, creed, sexual preference and legal status.

Fact: Perpetrators in the 100 incidents of gunfire on school grounds resulting in 32 deaths, and 98 injuries nationally in 2025 alone, were rarely Transgender or people of color .

IF America was the fulfillment of our, American Dream, all living here would be safe from masked government kidnappers.

IF 2017 Congressional Baseball practice and Kirks 9/10/2025 assassination in Utah (where Mitt Romney defeated Barack Obama, by 72.8% to 24.8%, and where no Democratic presidential candidate has won since the year Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Senator Robert F. Kennedy SENIOR were assassinated), havent convinced the electorate that the art of the Heels M.O. is, projecting his hypocritical sins on all others.

All Americans need a wakeup call through self-examination, but carrying signs in peaceful chanting marches is only the first step toward identifying and recapturing (from the misrepresentations of our Second Amendment), a national call for peace through unity!

IF America was ever destined to become a sweet land of liberty , then Reagans trust but verify must wed Justice for All! - Q uoting :

1) Analyses indicate that gun violence and murder rates are higher in Red states compared to Blue states, even after accounting for population differences

2) Studies also suggest that stricter gun laws are associated with a decrease in mass shooting deaths.

3) Transgender shooters account for a very small fraction of all perpetrators, far below their share of the U.S. population

Elections require voters (& Non-Voters ) to accept responsibility for the lack of transparency from all we elect, because each ballot is a choice between learning from our past v. obscuring our future in the ashes evolving from burning crosses to burning books.

Is Americas foundation reason, communication and hope for all, or has our national default setting become: a gun totting shoot em up rerun?

If the latter, we need look no further than our continually reelecting leaders whose allegiance to corporatisms dollars is overwhelmingly stronger than their oath of office.

IF America was the Home of the Brave, wed be exposing the rush to unfounded accusations from a felonious fascist inciting violence among his worshipers against all Left of his falsehoods.

When, however, choosing to be a nation of love thy neighbor as thyself, both reason and faith in our civic values guide our choices.

A great example to follow: Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox.

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): America; America Culture Of Violence; America Freedom To Fascism; America Is A Christian Nation; American Center For Law And Justice; American Dream; American Election 2024; American_History; Stop Harassment; Stop Trump Movement; (more...) Think Tanks-Advocacy Orgs; Thinking; Third World America; Thiscantbehappening, Add Tags  (less...)

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend