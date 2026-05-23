Stephen Colbert Deserves to Be Whistleblower of the Year

A country does not lose a figure like Stephen Colbert by accident. When one of the nation's most effective critics of corruption, vanity and political deceit is pushed off the stage, the loss is larger than television. It is civic. It is moral. And it should be named for what it is. Stephen Colbert deserves to be called Whistleblower of the Year because he is a whistleblower in the deepest and truest sense: someone who sees a public danger clearly, exposes what the powerful want hidden, and keeps sounding the alarm long after he is supposed to have been silenced. Most whistleblowers are destroyed early. They are isolated, smeared, bought off, buried in procedure or driven out before the public can even understand what they were trying to reveal. Colbert was different. For decades, he endured. He kept exposing fraud, vanity, corruption and political cowardice in language ordinary Americans could understand. That alone makes him rare. What makes him extraordinary is that he turned exposure into public understanding. He made corruption legible. Nothing proves that more than his work on super PACs and dark money. Lawyers, scholars and reformers had long warned that campaign-finance law had become a laundering machine for political influence -- money washed through jargon, loopholes and fake coordination limits until corruption could pass as legality. Colbert cut through all of it. He did what experts alone could not do. He made the scam visible. He translated elite corruption into a form the country could grasp. He took an outrage hidden inside technical language and dragged it into daylight. That is classic whistleblowing, not despite the comedy, but through it. That is why what happened to him should not be treated as just another entertainment story. The Late Show is ending just after Colbert publicly blasted Paramount's settlement with Donald Trump, while Paramount was seeking federal approval for its Skydance merger. If that timing invites suspicion, it should. Citizens are not required to play dumb when the pattern is sitting in plain sight. This has every appearance of a political hit job. Not because every hidden fact is already known, but because enough is known. Timing matters. Power protects itself. And when one of the country's most effective televised critics of Trump is suddenly removed from the national stage at a moment of maximum convenience for both political and corporate power, only a fool would call the stench imaginary. But Colbert threatened more than one politician or one corporation. He threatened an entire method of deception. He made euphemism sound dirty. He made pomposity look ridiculous. He made corruption legible. Power can survive criticism; institutions are practiced at that. They can issue statements, hire lawyers, flood the zone with process and bury facts under technical language. What they cannot easily survive is ridicule that sticks. Laughter teaches the public what it is seeing. That is why the joke is feared. Once people laugh at false grandeur, they stop kneeling to it. Milan Kundera understood that power cannot stand a joke. Brittle authority cannot bear laughter because laughter strips away majesty and exposes fear. It cannot endure comparison to Oedipus, the ruler who sees and still does not know himself. Mockery is dangerous because it forces power to confront its own face. It does not let deception hide behind solemnity. Shakespeare understood it too. In King Lear, the Fool stays beside the king while flatterers multiply and power goes mad. He is not ornament. He is necessity. In corrupted courts, truth often survives only in comic dress. That was Colbert's role in American public life: a national fool in the oldest and most honorable sense, saying aloud what more respectable figures were too timid, compromised or purchasable to say. The bell now tolls for more than one late-night host. It tolls for a public culture that has lost one of its clearest and most effective critics. It tolls for the nation itself. When a society loses a figure who can expose corruption in language the public understands, it loses part of its democratic immune system. We are all diminished by that loss. So I will say it plainly. Stephen Colbert deserves to be named Whistleblower of the Year. Not because he was merely funny, and not because he offended the right people, but because he performed a real public service. He exposed what the powerful wanted hidden. He endured where most whistleblowers are crushed. He taught the public how corruption actually works. I want to give him that award personally on July 28. Not as a celebrity flourish. As a civic act. In a frightened age, he made truth intelligible and power answerable. That is not entertainment. That is courage.