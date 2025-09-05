Start by believing the women



On Capitol Hill, some Jeffrey Epstein survivors spoke publicly for the first time, urging lawmakers to release the full files on the sex trafficking ring.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Details DMCA



I believe the women. All of them. Why shouldn't I?

What would they have to gain, especially at this point, with lying? And why would anyone, also especially at this point, want to keep the information in the Epstein files secret if there was no truth to the information?

Besides, it is long past time for victims of sexual assault to have their allegations believed, by people in positions of power to do something about it as well as by the public in general.

The overwhelming number of complaints of sexual abuse have over time been found to be true. That's a fact. Unfortunately, until a few years ago, an overwhelming number of such complaints were treated as lies, efforts to harm some prominent male figure or too risky to pursue because of the persons involved. The Epstein files would seem to fall into the later category.

But no more. With nine women standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol all saying they were victims, yes, but also survivors of a Jeffrey Epstein-run sex-trafficking operation involving wealthy, powerful men and teenaged girls, some well below the age of consent, it is impossible for anyone of reasonable intelligence and a normal moral compass not to believe.

Even Marjorie Taylor Green believes. The Republican congresswoman, an outspoken Trump/MAGA supporter, said if the victims provide a list of Epstein associates, as they suggested they could and would if the White House did not release one from the Epstein files, she would personally read it on the House floor if asked. She supports a bill to require release of the remaining files

Of course, Donald Trump claims the list is a hoax and says he was never a good friend of Epstein. A well-documented history of photos and news articles and statements from the victims says otherwise. Trump's well-known inability to tell the truth clinches the deal. Because, obviously, why else wouldn't he release the files that haven't already been made public?

The defection of some Republicans from the Trump-is-right-no-matter-what-he-says-or-does camp is another significant step in the "Start By Believing" campaign.

The "Start by Believing" initiative was launched in April of 2011 by End Violence Against Women International. It now has sponsors around the world. The public awareness and action campaign was created to:

End the cycle of silence around sexual assault. Silence by victims, families, friends, society.

Change the way society in general responds to survivors. To be more accepting, supportive and less judgmental.

Encourage people to respond with belief and support, rather than doubt or blame, when someone discloses sexual assault. This manifests in efforts by local nonprofit groups reaching out to police, educators and anyone in a position to receive complaints of sexual assault of some sort to simply start by believing the woman making the accusation and follow through on it. Significantly, many police departments have signed on to the initiative.

For the longest time, forever it seemed to some, complaints of sexual harassment or abuse of women simply died of silence and avoidance. Shame. Epstein fed on that and added the elements of power and wealth to the equation. He had plenty of enablers.

Add his dubious suicide in a New York City prison while facing serious felony charges and the interest by Trump in making sure Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's recruiter, was sent to a country-club prison after being convicted for her part in the trafficking operation, and the arrow inevitably points back at Trump, no matter how he spins it.

And now some of the victims have come forward to make sure people believe it.