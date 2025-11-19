 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Standing Together Solidarity Activists Come to Brooklyn

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Marcia G. Yerman
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcia G. Yerman
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Alon-Lee Green, Sally Abed, Brad Lander
Alon-Lee Green, Sally Abed, Brad Lander
(Image by Gili Getz)   Details   DMCA

On November 12, in the cool Brooklyn evening air, a line several people abreast snaked around the block that houses St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. They were waiting patiently to enter the impressive sanctuary that seats over 600 people.

"What's going on?" one passerby asked me. I told her that Sally Abed and Alon-Lee Green, the co-directors of Standing Together, were on a panel. "Do you know who they are?" I followed up. "Yeah, I've heard of them,' she replied before walking away.

A young guy was handing out leaflets about the need to primary Rep. Dan Goldman. (He had the right crowd.) Ironically, the evening's moderator, City Controller Brad Lander, has been dropping hints that he is interested in Goldman's seat.

I was standing next to Rabbi Abby Stein (a tenth-generation descendant of the Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Hasidic movement), who gave my friend an impromptu primer about the views of various Hasidic sects on the state of Israel and the role of the Crusaders in the history of Jerusalem.

Inside, New York City Friends of Standing Together had their volunteers checking people in, handing out literature for an upcoming training session, and announcing their presence by wearing deep purple T-shirts that read, "Where there is struggle, there is hope." A one-pager announced its mission with the sentence, "Find your voice in the struggle against authoritarianism in Israel-Palestine and here in NYC."

When everyone was finally seated, the three speakers came to the podium. The audience greeted them with a big round of applause. Lander began the conversation, announcing that they had both given him the courage to address the Occupation publicly.

Abed, who went first, said, "We come here holding so much grief and pain. We are in this together. We are one movement fighting authoritarians here in the United States and Israel-Palestine. It is a war against all our humanity." Pointing out that the Israeli army now holds 50 percent of the Gaza Strip and that the bombing and starvation continue, Abed emphasized, "This is by no means a ceasefire. The West Bank is on fire. The West Bank is screaming."

A new mother, Abed, 34, was the first member of the Joint List to serve in the Haifa City Council. She discussed building "a new alternative to the politics oppressing us," creating a society where "justice, peace, and liberation" were linked to advancing better housing, transportation, education, and other municipal concerns. She noted that "a decade ago, there was no space to be a Palestinian citizen of Israel" while being herself. "Our political project is the most revolutionary thing I can do."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcia G. Yerman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Marcia G. Yerman is a writer, activist, and artist based in New York City. Her articles--profiles, interviews, reporting and essays--focus on women's issues, the environment, human rights, the arts and culture. Her writing has been published by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Israel-Palestine, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt Fails His Mission

The Climate Museum: Culture for Action

"Water for Life" - Fighting for Land Rights in Latin America

The Keystone Pipeline Is An Environmental Justice Issue

"A Woman of Interest": Murder in Arizona

"ExxonMobil Hates Your Children" and This Ad

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend