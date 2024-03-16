St. Paddy's Day 2024

It's St. Paddy's Day and I'm feeling
Boston Strong
all those years of drought
only the All-Black* Celtics raising flags
but we're all Irish today
the hard feelings put away
.
Still, I recall Mayor White
and Whitey and Billy Bulger smiling
shitfaced 10 AM head of the parade
gone now, gone far away
like the snakes driven out of Eire,
all twinkle eyes and red noses,
of course, there were no snakes
no potatoes either, f*ck us, said God
