St. Paddy's Day 2024



'Shamrock'

(Image by SGFsoccer.com) Details DMCA



It's St. Paddy's Day and I'm feeling

Boston Strong

all those years of drought

only the All-Black* Celtics raising flags

but we're all Irish today

the hard feelings put away

.



Still, I recall Mayor White

and Whitey and Billy Bulger smiling

shitfaced 10 AM head of the parade

gone now, gone far away

like the snakes driven out of Eire,

all twinkle eyes and red noses,

of course, there were no snakes

no potatoes either, f*ck us, said God

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).