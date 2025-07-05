13th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Announces Films and Screenplays

There's a reason Hollywood loves whistleblowers. Their stories have everything: suspense, real-life impact, moral conflict, and the kind of courage that changes the world. At the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival (www.WhistleblowerSummit.com), we celebrate these stories every year -- with a focus you won't find anywhere else.

Hollywood's Greatest Whistleblower Movies

Here's our take on the best films that have brought whistleblowing center stage, inspiring audiences-- and sometimes changing the course of history.

1. All The President's Men (1976)

A classic. Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (played by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman) crack open Watergate, showing how journalism and whistleblowing can bring down a presidency.

2. Serpico (1973)

Al Pacino stars as NYPD officer Frank Serpico, who refuses to turn a blind eye to police corruption. Raw, real, and still relevant.

3. The Insider (1999)

Tells the gripping true story of Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe), who exposed Big Tobacco's cover-up on "60 Minutes." A masterclass in tension-- and conscience.

