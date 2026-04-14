 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/14/26  

Spies, Secrets & Revolution: The Art of the Un-King

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

George Washington's Secret Six
George Washington's Secret Six
(Image by Brian Kilmeade)   Details   DMCA
on's secret spy ring reveals about wisdom, integrity, and rejecting unchecked power-- the very essence of the Un-King.

* * * * * * *

As the April 19 anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord approaches--the moment the American Revolution moved from tension to action--it's a great time to uncover the hidden forces that helped guide the birth of a nation.

George Washington's Secret Six
George Washington's Secret Six
(Image by Brian Kilmeade)   Details   DMCA

George Washington's Secret Six:The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution by Brian Kilmeade spotlights the Culper Spy Ring, a Revolutionary War espionage network that operated from 1778-1783, during the British occupation of New York City. The story unfolds across Manhattan and Long Island-- Brooklyn, Setauket, Oyster Bay...not far from Massapequa, where Kilmeade was born, and near Long Island University in Brookville, where he studied. I was born in Queens and grew up on Long Island, surrounded by historical markers and stories about Revolutionary War events and sites. All the local schoolchildren knew about Sally, the teenage heroine from Oyster Bay: when the British soldiers were quartered in Raynham Hall, her family home, they never dreamed that a child--and a girl--might be perceptive enough to understand any overheard snippets of their plans. But they were wrong, and she famously passed valuable info along a chain of intelligence to Washington.

And I remember the picturesque Roslyn Grist Mill, which first started grinding grain with its waterwheel in 1715, and was a mainstay of the town. The last time I was there, it was a quaint tea room filled with the histories of revolutionary life. When I researched the main players in this drama, I discovered I am related to most of them, so maybe those histories are in my bones, too.

The Culper Ring, organized by Major Benjamin Tallmadge and General George Washington, was an extraordinary gamble that saved the Revolution from disaster on several occasions. Among other important intelligence, they discovered a British plan to counterfeit American currency, which was cleverly foiled in the nick of time. They uncovered the disastrous plans of Benedict Arnold just before he was to hand West Point over to the British. And perhaps most importantly, they provided the intelligence that allowed the victory at Yorktown, the decisive battle of the American Revolution.

The spy ring was so effective at secrecy that they almost completely erased themselves. George Washington never knew the identities of all his operatives. He tried, unsuccessfully, to learn who the operational kingpin, "Culper Jr.", was-- in order to thank him. That identity wasn't confirmed until 1929 by handwriting analysis; he was Robert Townsend--older brother of the teenaged Sally who had overheard talk of the imminent defection of Benedict Arnold.

The role of James Rivington was firmly established in the 1950s. As publisher of The Royal Gazette: "Printer to the King's Most Excellent Majesty," he was the last person anyone might have suspected to be a Patriot spy. His real role was so hidden that the Sons of Liberty burned him in effigy as a Loyalist! And as recently as 2015, new evidence surfaced identifying additional supporters of the ring.

One of the most important agents--a woman known only as "355" remains unidentified. She obtained some of the most valuable intelligence. Absolutely indispensible and absolutely invisible. (Sound familiar?) From the biblical Judith who employed the prejudiced patriarchal eye to help her kill an enemy general, and on throughout history, women have used patriarchal blindness to their distinct advantage, especially when apparent invisibility enhanced their power. And 355 certainly seemed to know how to wield this power. Like others, I wonder whether she might have been the matriot Peggy Shippen, the socially-connected young wife of Benedict Arnold...

Shortly before the Culper ring was initiated, the 21-year-old Nathan Hale had been selected for spydom by General George Washington, based on the youth's bravery. Captured within days, he was tragically undone by his inexperience and loose talk. His fate became a warning to Washington to choose potential spies more carefully, perhaps seeking more wisdom than bravery.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Integrity; No Kings Day; Revolution; Spies; Wisdom, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend