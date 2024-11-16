Speculation of Trump's second coming



Photo of President elect Donald Trump after winning re-election on November 5, 2024

It's been 11 days since Trump won re-election. And speculation about his second coming seems to be at fever pitch.

Yet speculation of what Trump may or may not do is merely a forecast.

Forget what he said during the campaign. That's all campaign rhetoric. When he said he'd end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. That's not gonna happen.

Let's begin this short piece with what we do know about Trump. He's unpredictable. That recognition may come from his first rodeo in the Oval Office-which may be unfair. We'll have to see what he actually does in his second go around.

Looking at his major appointments thus far it's still speculation of what they may propose and what Trump may actually do.

If there is something we do know of Trump he goes his own way.

Now there is one thing Trump could do, which from here would be a mistake. Him retaliating against Dems that attacked him during the campaign. Why would he do that? He's got a Repub majority in the Congress and SCOTUS with a 6 to 3 conservative majority. He's essentially got a free hand. So why give the Dems ammunition to attack him?

Traditionally speaking the first two years are critical for a new prez to get legislation and regulations enacted in his favor. Because in two years there's new Congressional elections that may alter the leadership in one or both houses.

Getting back to all this speculation of what Trump may or may not do considering the major appointments he's made plus the campaign promises he made. Let's remember until he's actually in office it's still speculation.

Of course during the two and a half months of a lame duck session for any outgoing administration there's going to be speculation about the next one.

But because it was Trump who got re-elected and the MSM mostly inhabited with Dems it seems speculation of what Trump may or may not do is over the top.

