Sovereignty?

1 comment

John Rachel
(Image by John Rachel)

With Trump's recent tongue-lashing of Zelensky at their meeting in Washington DC, social media is now flooded with anguished cries about Ukraine's sovereignty and how the U.S. must stand up to Russia's empire-building invasion. The "consensus" claims Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty cannot be tolerated and must be punished.

Respect for sovereignty? Are these well-intentioned but completely misguided folks incapable of remembering the not so distant past?

Did America respect Korea's sovereignty when it canceled free and open elections there in 1950, instigating an unnecessary, brutal war? Over 2 million Koreans were killed.

Did America respect Vietnam's sovereignty when it decided Vietnam could not have a Communist government there and slaughtered 3 million people? Vietnam is communist now. I've lived there. It does just fine.

Did America respect Serbia's sovereignty when it bombed Belgrade for 79 days and finally carved out Kosovo so it could build what was for years the largest NATO base in Eastern Europe?

Did America respect Afghanistan's sovereignty when it refused to work with the Taliban when they offered to hand over Osama bin Laden, but chose instead to invade and launch a 22-year war? We killed tens of thousands of Afghanis, lost the war. The Taliban is still in power.

Did America respect Iraq's sovereignty when it lied about weapons of mass destruction and invaded, killing and displacing hundreds of thousands of Iraqi citizens?

Did America respect Libya's sovereignty when it and its NATO puppets destroyed the richest country in Africa and killed its revered leader, Muammar Gaddafi? Libya is a broken country now with a dysfunctional economy and open slave markets.

Did America respect Syria's sovereignty when it funded terrorists to topple the government of Assad, eventually built bases in the country to choke off the food supply of the Syrian people and "steal their oil"?

Did America itself respect Ukraine's sovereignty when it engineered the Maidan coup in 2014, toppled the democratically elected president, and installed a US puppet regime in power?

I could go on. But I'll mention one last one, keeping in mind the Russiagate hoax where Russia was falsely accused of meddling in US elections . . .

Did America respect RUSSIA'S SOVEREIGNTY when it funded the re-election campaign of Boris Yeltsin in 1996, because we knew he would do our bidding?

Sovereignty, eh? If any of our leaders can even spell 'sovereignty', they sure as hell have no idea what it means.

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

Double standards. Duplicity. Demagoguery.

Doo-Wah Diddy Diddy Dum Diddy Do.

Does anybody trust the U.S. anymore?

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025 at 9:10:21 AM

