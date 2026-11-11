Most of what you need to know about AI alignment, the challenge of making sure that AI really does what you want it to do, rather than something that you don’t, is embodied in Mickey Mouse’s star turn as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Disney’s Fantasia. Mickey, like most of us, longs to get out of doing annoying, albeit necessary chores like fetching that water. Mickey, and now more and more of us decide to offload these chores onto a magical entity that is easier to start than to stop.

Unfortunately, it is at this point that the word “Most” that began the previous paragraph kicks in: Unlike the Mickey Mouse story, where the Grown Up intervenes just as things truly get out of hand, nobody of that description seems to be available in our case. Indeed, it appears that there are compelling arguments that a universal safety checker for AI alignment is provably impossible. Yes, that’s right, such checking in advance for alignment, like the famous problem of “squaring the circle”, is something that simply cannot be done. The experts are well aware of such arguments, which may be a reason why many experts have a non-zero “P(doom)”, or probability that AI will do something catastrophic in the near future.

The basic argument rests on one of the oldest problems in computer science, posed by Alan Turing before there was such a thing as computer science, and certainly before there were computers. In modern terms, Turing asked the question, “Given an arbitrary computer program and arbitrary input, is there an algorithm that can reliably determine whether the program will halt on the given input?” Simple programs like “Compute 10 divided by 2 and output the successive digits of the result” obviously do halt, and simple programs like “Compute 10 divided by 3 and output the successive digits of the result” obviously don’t. Running the program until it halts won’t solve the problem because you are never sure how long you need to wait before deciding that the program will never halt.

Turing’s demonstration that it is impossible to predict such halting in advance can easily be turned into a proof that alignment is impossible: if it were always possible to predict if a computer was going to do nasty stuff, that would include a prediction that the nasty stuff would happen if and only if a given program will halt. Since we know that predicting the latter is impossible, predicting non-alignment in general must also be impossible.

In the 10 years since first publication, this result has largely survived scrutiny from a wide variety of researchers, though other researchers ask, “OK, but so what?” We don’t have explicit guarantees that our banking software works as advertised, that the software running our automobiles is unhackable, etc. In fact, one of the engineers reviewing the code that ran Project Apollo in preparation for the Space Shuttle told me that his team had uncovered subtle bugs that never happened to emerge because the portions of the code that contained them were never exercised.

The problem is that AI risks can be systemic in a way that the risks of using previous computer systems are not. Yes, bugs in the Apollo code might have killed a few astronauts, but a rogue AI, by simultaneously hacking the military systems of both the United States and China, for example, can bring ruin upon the entire world.

Furthermore, while existential risks, such as that of a nuclear holocaust, have certainly been with us for a while, AI adds a whole new class of such risks, in that they can do bizarre things because they are completely oblivious. Consider the (in)famous example of the paper clip maximizer, an artificial intelligence instructed to produce as many paper clips as possible. Maybe it would defeat all the world’s armies simply to get the metal in all the world’s weapons to make more paper clips with! Arguably, obliviousness risk is the most problematic, because the universe of the bizarre is so large and because the AI has to avoid not just one bone-headed move, but another one over here, and yet another one over there, etc. Even if the odds of losing on a single metaphorical roll of these dice is only 1 in 500, we can’t lose on any one of them. This makes the odds considerably worse: If there are 500 such cases – and who is to say that there aren’t, because we just don’t know – the odds of at least one blow-up are over 60%.

Agentic AI that “just does things” seems particularly challenging, presumably because the world models of current systems are necessarily far more simplistic, and thus more oblivious, than ours. Yet corporate owners remain challenged by the problem of aligning their human CEO with the interests of the corporation, the sophistication of the CEO’s world model notwithstanding. And, for that matter, we didn’t do too well in aligning Facebook’s interest with the larger interests of society, did we?

I would love to end this essay with a neat “What is to be done?” Unfortunately, the best I can come up with is an idea of checks and balances similar those of the United States Constitution; if we can’t certify an AI’s behavior in advance, we have to constrain it as it acts. Just as we wouldn’t want a king to “just do things”, we need to put all kinds of checks and balances on agentic AI, because it really will “just do things” otherwise. Apparently, even AI isn’t smart enough to do any better, because I asked Claude, and it seems to agree.