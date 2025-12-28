 
Sorry, Trump is no Jack Kennedy

By

Bob Gaydos
Lawsuit challenges addition of Trump's name to Kennedy Center. Only Congress has the power to rename it.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: We Are Iowa Local 5 News)   Details   DMCA
>

He slapped his stupid name on The Kennedy Center. The *@*%+#*ing Kennedy Center! Are you kidding me? The master of sloth, pride and lust had to remind us of his penchant for envy?

Of course it's illegal, but honestly, it's obscene. The John F. Kennedy Center is not only a cultural landmark in Washington, D.C., it is a memorial to a slain president. Yet Trump slapped his name above Kennedy's on the memorial to Kennedy, a president loved, admired and respected by millions of Americans, a true patron of the arts. And a war hero to boot.

The new, handpicked-by-Trump board of directors supposedly voted unanimously to change the name of the center, apparently to reflect the tackiness and total lack of class he has brought to the institution. Having also named himself chairman of the board, he has transformed it from first-class to no class with the ease and skill of a onetime reality TV-show host.

No, he's no Jack Kennedy. Mr. Bone Spurs undoubtedly never saw the movie or read "PT 109," a book about Kennedy's military service in World War II. In fact, a lot of Americans today probably aren't familiar with the story, so here's Google AI's summary:

"PT-109 was an 80-foot Elco motor patrol torpedo boat famously commanded by Lieutenant John F. Kennedy (the future 35th U.S. President) during World War II. The vessel is best known for its sinking in the Solomon Islands on August 2, 1943, after being rammed by a Japanese destroyer.

  • "The Collision: While patrolling Blackett Strait at night, the radar-less PT-109 was struck and sliced in half by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri, which was traveling at high speed.
  • "Initial Loss: Two crewmen, Harold Marney and Andrew Jackson Kirksey, were killed instantly in the collision and explosion.
  • "Heroic Swim: Kennedy and the 10 remaining survivors clung to the floating bow for hours before swimming 3.5 miles to a small, uninhabited island (Plum Pudding Island). Kennedy famously towed a badly burned crewman, Patrick McMahon, by a life jacket strap clenched in his teeth.
  • "The Rescue: The crew survived for several days on various islets by eating coconuts. They were eventually discovered by two Solomon Islander scouts, Biuku Gasa and Eroni Kumana, who were working with an Australian coastwatcher.
  • "The Coconut Message: Kennedy carved a distress message into a coconut shell, which the scouts delivered to the coastwatcher, leading to the crew's rescue by other PT boats on August 8, 1943."

-- A life jacket strap clenched in his teeth.

-- Navy and Marine Corps Medal.

-- Purple Heart

-- Pulitzer Prize for book, "Profiles in Courage"

-- Youngest person elected president, at 43

As president:

-- The goal of putting a man on the moon and returning him.

-- The Peace Corps

-- The Cuban Missile Crisis

-- "Ich bin ein Berliner."

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers.
 

Meryl Ann Butler

So doesn't it seem like if a living person adds their name to a "memorial" it's sorta like a death wish? Asling for a friend...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 28, 2025 at 4:26:43 PM

