 
Login/Register Login | Register
501 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/26/25

Sonnet on a Rainy Day for Two Voices

By   No comments, 2 series
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

The OSI Model
The OSI Model
(Image by you)   Details   DMCA

We don't need no more towers falling at breakneck speed to know

Excess is the palace of wisdom road unpaved with perfidy all around

No more Tonkin Bay incidents

Do the Million Man Mao Mao dance

We don't want to sink any more Lusitanias for special effects

The slogans of a dying consciousness abound

It isn't required that we re-read our dog-eared copies of Animal Farm

Voodoo witch doctors have us all in a trance

Absent thee from another Pearl Harbor awhile

Emirates Airlines in the backyard means we are okay with Sunni Shariah totalitarianism if we get to Europe cheaper

No need to piss down my back and call it rain, umbrella man

Mythopoesis memes you don't knead a weatherperson to know which way the witch blows

Why let the Chinese speedbag a virus when we can gain-of-function at home?

Edward Snowden said today that the CIA is the grim reaper

Someone punch Big Pharma in the belly (think Pillsbury dough boy)

The jolly green giant's ho-ho-hos

Reichstag? Was ist das?

The government is attacking The Boss with a directed energy weapon that turns real people into raisins in the sun about to explode

Marquis de Sade was moved to a new dungeon just before the Revolution (pass the word)

Antonin Artaud in a bathtub opened the shutters of his hairy little heart and said, When in Tokyo take care you don't get in hot water with the jacuzzis

The Constitution without the Bill of Rights is plenty originalist

I'd say this democracy on a hill with light has shot its load

Thanks to the Supreme Court Joe Biden could have shot DJ in the face and got away with it by calling it an official duty and we'd still have governance today albeit in need of tweaks

the pestle and mortaring pigs went riot squad and started a garage band featuring uzis

We don't need any more Prince Bandars saying So What to bribery and Citizens United

AIs are sliding into second base, cleats up high

Domino effect

Why?


Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): Day Of Rage; Day Of Recognition; Day Of Silence; Day Of The Dead; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet in Memory of Adolph Hitler (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/02/2025
The MAGADOGE Onslaught and the Lefty Comeuppance Coming (sonnet) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/04/2025
An Old Man Sonnet (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/22/2025
View All 374 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

Holy Smoke! (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/18/2025
Epistle to a Madmam (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/10/2025
Sonnet in Memory of Adolph Hitler (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/02/2025
View All 513 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Democracy: The Big Cash Give-Away

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

"The Glitter is in Everything": A Conversation with Philip Goff

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend