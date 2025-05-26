Sonnet on a Rainy Day for Two Voices



The OSI Model

We don't need no more towers falling at breakneck speed to know

Excess is the palace of wisdom road unpaved with perfidy all around

No more Tonkin Bay incidents

Do the Million Man Mao Mao dance

We don't want to sink any more Lusitanias for special effects

The slogans of a dying consciousness abound

It isn't required that we re-read our dog-eared copies of Animal Farm

Voodoo witch doctors have us all in a trance

Absent thee from another Pearl Harbor awhile

Emirates Airlines in the backyard means we are okay with Sunni Shariah totalitarianism if we get to Europe cheaper

No need to piss down my back and call it rain, umbrella man

Mythopoesis memes you don't knead a weatherperson to know which way the witch blows

Why let the Chinese speedbag a virus when we can gain-of-function at home?

Edward Snowden said today that the CIA is the grim reaper

Someone punch Big Pharma in the belly (think Pillsbury dough boy)

The jolly green giant's ho-ho-hos

Reichstag? Was ist das?

The government is attacking The Boss with a directed energy weapon that turns real people into raisins in the sun about to explode

Marquis de Sade was moved to a new dungeon just before the Revolution (pass the word)

Antonin Artaud in a bathtub opened the shutters of his hairy little heart and said, When in Tokyo take care you don't get in hot water with the jacuzzis

The Constitution without the Bill of Rights is plenty originalist

I'd say this democracy on a hill with light has shot its load

Thanks to the Supreme Court Joe Biden could have shot DJ in the face and got away with it by calling it an official duty and we'd still have governance today albeit in need of tweaks

the pestle and mortaring pigs went riot squad and started a garage band featuring uzis

We don't need any more Prince Bandars saying So What to bribery and Citizens United

AIs are sliding into second base, cleats up high

Domino effect

Why?



