Sonnet on a Rainy Day for Two Voices

We don't need no more towers falling at breakneck speed to know
Excess is the palace of wisdom road unpaved with perfidy all around
No more Tonkin Bay incidents
Do the Million Man Mao Mao dance
We don't want to sink any more Lusitanias for special effects
The slogans of a dying consciousness abound
It isn't required that we re-read our dog-eared copies of Animal Farm
Voodoo witch doctors have us all in a trance
Absent thee from another Pearl Harbor awhile
Emirates Airlines in the backyard means we are okay with Sunni Shariah totalitarianism if we get to Europe cheaper
No need to piss down my back and call it rain, umbrella man
Mythopoesis memes you don't knead a weatherperson to know which way the witch blows
Why let the Chinese speedbag a virus when we can gain-of-function at home?
Edward Snowden said today that the CIA is the grim reaper
Someone punch Big Pharma in the belly (think Pillsbury dough boy)
The jolly green giant's ho-ho-hos
Reichstag? Was ist das?
The government is attacking The Boss with a directed energy weapon that turns real people into raisins in the sun about to explode
Marquis de Sade was moved to a new dungeon just before the Revolution (pass the word)
Antonin Artaud in a bathtub opened the shutters of his hairy little heart and said, When in Tokyo take care you don't get in hot water with the jacuzzis
The Constitution without the Bill of Rights is plenty originalist
I'd say this democracy on a hill with light has shot its load
Thanks to the Supreme Court Joe Biden could have shot DJ in the face and got away with it by calling it an official duty and we'd still have governance today albeit in need of tweaks
the pestle and mortaring pigs went riot squad and started a garage band featuring uzis
We don't need any more Prince Bandars saying So What to bribery and Citizens United
AIs are sliding into second base, cleats up high
Domino effect
Why?