Sonnet for Trump the Peace Bringer



Imperial DJ

Five times nominated for the Peace Prize

(maybe more -- it depends who is counting*)

and DJ celebrated by bombing

Iran and loving up to Bibi's lies.

He should win a Nobel for fatfuckhood --

for vanity, obtusity and ham;

give him a prize for not giving a damn

about the decline of decency and good.

Trump should host SNL for a third time,

we do so love his fraud and excesses.

He makes us laugh. Why's anyone's guesses.

Captain of the Ship of Fools in his prime.

A brash counterculture would be wasted

Just as well Gen Z's copy and pasted.

