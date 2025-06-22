Sonnet for Trump the Peace Bringer

Five times nominated for the Peace Prize
(maybe more -- it depends who is counting*)
and DJ celebrated by bombing
Iran and loving up to Bibi's lies.
He should win a Nobel for fatfuckhood --
for vanity, obtusity and ham;
give him a prize for not giving a damn
about the decline of decency and good.
Trump should host SNL for a third time,
we do so love his fraud and excesses.
He makes us laugh. Why's anyone's guesses.
Captain of the Ship of Fools in his prime.
A brash counterculture would be wasted
Just as well Gen Z's copy and pasted.
#####