Sonnet: A**hole Blues



'Organ Grinder's Monkey'

If you only knew what time it is in Brunswick,

you would shave more and take that smirk off your fat face

you would live within your means and eschew the lace

you would not be so mean, it makes me fuckin sick.

If you knew about Leopold's Congo exploits --

If you could see what makes mbuti pygmies cry --

If you could see your room after a bender -- the sty! --

Oy, you're through and through an a**hole with hemmorhoids!

.



Believe me, I have known love's monkey vendor blues,

grinding, groaning away for a few dollars more

homeless on a casting couch from sea to sea -- sure! --

but I always read the old online Brunswick News.

.



Some say: Better to be half-assed than an a**hole.

But I dunno, I haven't read the latest poll.