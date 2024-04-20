

'White Noise Puppets and Their Puppeteers'

Sonnet: White Noise Puppets and Their Puppeteers

by John Kendall Hawkins

I cry out to heaven, been here before. I know:

These are days of comedownance, bass thumbs thrum away

to celebrate the encirclement, shadows play

on dissolving walls where licking flames loathe to go.

I wonder how I can maintain my equipoise

when all I thought I knew hits the vanishing point,

and the new magno-electrical forces anoint

the plug-in puppets and the new lords of white noise.

I won't get caught changing dark horses in midstream --

