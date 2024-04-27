Sonnet: On His Loneliness
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
In the 7th circle I came across a light
that fell across the tired trail as if to guide me
out of this long, backwoods valley of ancient night
toward a new dawn, and a new change of scenery.
I've spent years trudging, pushing through endless blind rounds
that lead my sorry ass back to where I started,
enduring the savage calls of wild raucous hounds
and the indifference of being departed.
.
There was a time when I was sure I'd make it home
and dance the tarantella with my Beatrice
and whisper the poetry of the road to Rome
