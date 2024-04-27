

'The Trail'

Sonnet: On His Loneliness

by John Kendall Hawkins

In the 7th circle I came across a light

that fell across the tired trail as if to guide me

out of this long, backwoods valley of ancient night

toward a new dawn, and a new change of scenery.

I've spent years trudging, pushing through endless blind rounds

that lead my sorry ass back to where I started,

enduring the savage calls of wild raucous hounds

and the indifference of being departed.

There was a time when I was sure I'd make it home

and dance the tarantella with my Beatrice

and whisper the poetry of the road to Rome

