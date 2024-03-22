Sonnet: Morbidly Obese Wa

Life Arts 3/22/2024 at 3:55 AM EDT H3'ed 3/22/24

Tumbling like loose pocket change from the sunni sky,

passengers fell, bewildered beasts, except for smartass,

who cracked gallows grizzlies, his face a smirking pie,

as if death, the clown, had thrown it, physical jazz.

Well, if some crazy koran cracker wants to bomb

a jetliner chock full of sheepish western grins,

for reasons only god knows, do it with aplomb,

class-clown seemed to say, laughing at his unwashed sins.

When the wry blasphemer got stabbed and stabbed on stage,

it was funny, as funny as fatwas can get,

Archie served a healthy dose of comeuppance rage,

like an episode filmed on Larry David's set.

How long will Salman Rushdie look like Bill the Cat?

And how much longer will he have to chew the fat?