Sonnet: Ghost

5/1/2024



house in the dark from an Uber POV

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



For many years I've been a ghost in my own life,

lurking in the darkness, looking up at the light,

like a black-hole killer -- cosmic shark keen to bite

through the lone image left of me; then, no more strife.

I sit here like an old Uber driver, last call,

last delivery to the last house on the left,

the owner doing time for identity theft,

his widow eating buffalo wings. Saul to Paul.

.



Saul to Paul on the road to Damascus crashes

as I almost did out of Salt Lake City

on the road to Denver cruise control, sleepy,

radio -- Bowie singing "Ashes to Ashes."

