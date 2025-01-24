 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/24/25

Sonnet: Dirge for America

'The Lady Is A Trump'
The attack of killer fuckadoodledoodlers

is underway, and we have the hebewebes,

nervous wrecks, upside-the-head clowns. brown bagged boozers,

throwing away all our culture's swag, the leebees

we imagined were our birthright -- like, say, freedom

of expression, of religion, and of gunplay --

to Johnny-Reb and reconstruct Antietam,

and yodel "Que Sera Sera" (the Doris Day).

I once thought we just needed a bit of tweaking

to make the Experiment the best of all time --

a tad of socialism, equal rights, but freaking

J on the cross almighty, Freedom's turned to crime!

Citizens United, TARP bailouts, Trump's priors:

We've recklessly tossed the Bill into barrel fires.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: "My Poetry"

Inauguration Day Poem 2025 01/15/2025
Jan 6 Poem: Where's Yours? 01/05/2025
Just Is on Jan 6 01/02/2025
View All 501 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

Slim Sane Sally: The Sonnet 11/30/2024
Every Day is Mama's Day (poem) 11/24/2024
Never Again Needs Safety Patrols (sonnet) 10/19/2024
View All 368 Articles in "Sonnets"

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
  New Content

Heil Himmler indeed.

"People will Goebbel up anything these days."

"Bet you did nazi that one coming."

We need to go through this.

Yes, there will be terrible, heartbreaking suffering.

And yet, no doubt, this was the fate of fish becoming antiffians.

Evolution is never free of charge.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 24, 2025 at 5:31:50 PM

