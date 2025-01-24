Sonnet: Dirge for America



'The Lady Is A Trump'

The attack of killer fuckadoodledoodlers

is underway, and we have the hebewebes,

nervous wrecks, upside-the-head clowns. brown bagged boozers,

throwing away all our culture's swag, the leebees

we imagined were our birthright -- like, say, freedom

of expression, of religion, and of gunplay --

to Johnny-Reb and reconstruct Antietam,

and yodel "Que Sera Sera" (the Doris Day).

I once thought we just needed a bit of tweaking

to make the Experiment the best of all time --

a tad of socialism, equal rights, but freaking

J on the cross almighty, Freedom's turned to crime!

Citizens United, TARP bailouts, Trump's priors:

We've recklessly tossed the Bill into barrel fires.