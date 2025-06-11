We were in Wales visiting a friend.
He wanted us to see something
Just as we would want him to see something
If he was visiting us in Vermont.
Aren't you coming? we asked
As we noticed him drawing us a map.
Oh, no, he said.
This is something you need to see for yourself.
We parked way out on a stony lane.
We climbed a stile,
We crossed a pasture,
And then another.
We found the makeshift passage through a stone wall,
And there on the modest dome
Of a sprawling meadow we saw it
A giant table against the blue sky.
We began to feel ourselves being pulled
Like metal filings
And we wondered
Whose house is this?
I was even a little afraid.
As we retraced our steps
I kept looking over my shoulder
As if we were being watched,
Marvelling at how
The landscape easily
Packed the giant table
Back into obscurity,
So, by the time we were back in our car
It was nothing but an X
On a hand-drawn map.
But our friend was right -
It was something
That we had to see for ourselves.
