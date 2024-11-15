Something Stinks. Will Someone Clear the Air?

Chances are, people reading this will agree that it's impossible to run a successful political campaign without money.

It's also not controversial to assert why money is so darn important. Simply put, candidates need to print material, hire staff, advertise on radio, tv or social media, among other things.

But state that the public should get simple, direct information about money that flows into campaigns, or indirectly into political action committees, and you invite either indifference or a debate.

Of course, the landmark 2019 Supreme Court ruling, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, has played a major role in how money and politics mix. According to the Brennan Center for Justice: "But perhaps the most significant outcome s of Citizens United have been the creation of super PACs, which empower the wealthiest donors, and the expansion of dark money through shadowy nonprofits that don't disclose their donors."

So, the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision is clearly important. But there are other issues that matter, too. Even on the local level. Even in the election of a mayor who basically makes a part-time salary to serve the people of Hollywood, Fl.

And I learned this during the recent race for mayor in the South Florida city that hugs the Atlantic Ocean. The two-term incumbent, Josh Levy, was seeking a third and final four-year term. He won on Nov. 5, accumulating more than 53% of the votes cast. More than 150,000 people live in Hollywood.

Involved in a local race for the first time, I sent my mayor an email days before the election. I asked him why he needed at least a few hundred thousand dollars in direct campaign donations and contributions to a pro-Levy PAC, A Bright Future for Hollywood.

Now, this was Josh's reply, on Oct. 30, at 3:08 pm: "Steve, reaching 70,000 voters through the mail is incredibly expensive with the cost of printing and postage. Each candidate does their best to raise as many contributions as possible for the same goal.

"To save on the cost and connect with voters, I also spent many many weeks walking al our neighborhoods to share literature at 18,000 homes, door-to-door, and speaking with residents everywhere I can."

I was glad that he sent me something, anything, even though he didn't mention that a pro-Levy ad ran on Morning Joe, a nationally televised cable show on MSNBC. I also took the opportunity to send Mayor Levy some follow up questions, at 4:22 pm, on the same day.

My main question mentioned a donation that Dexa Financials LLC made to the pro-Levy PAC, A Bright Future for Hollywood.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).