Some (not entirely apolitical) holiday poetry

I'm waiting to hear something

from right-wing hate media

about the so-called "war on Christmas"

including all the Santa and Mrs. Claus

actors dying from Covid.

Hannity, Bannon, Beck, Shapiro, Carlson,

have already convinced millions

the pandemic is a Democratic party

ploy to turn the country into the Soviet Union;

blaming the dearth of mall Santas

on it as well seems like a no-brainer.

Maybe we shouldn't be giving them

any ideas, although I'm not all that

concerned. I doubt they're into poetry.

It's nearly midnight,

and I just wrote "From Santa"

in red Sharpie

on the present under the ornament

my son stuck together

with felt and popsicle sticks.

There was a time not long ago

I swore I would never

lie to my children like this,

never invoke the hoary, corpulent

somethinggenerian whenever

they misbehaved,

never sit at the kitchen table

with them hammering out

lists of superfluous toys,

never try to explain

how the big guy makes it around

the world overnight in a sleigh,

or how he finagles

his gelatinous frame into

our house without a fireplace.

Eventually they'll become

little forensic handwriting analysts

and figure out why Santa's penmanship

so closely resembles

their mother's, stop

rising at dawn like chickens,

and sign quote marks in the air

when reading "From Santa"

in red Sharpie

as I train the video camera

on their morphing adolescence.

Maybe they'll mean it

when they now never to lie

to their children,

leaving only shredded wrapping paper

in their wakes.

It's that time again

for bombast and sanctimony,

when the phony get religious

and the religious get phony.

