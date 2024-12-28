 
Login/Register Login | Register
104 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Some (not entirely apolitical) holiday poetry

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
Dead Santas

I'm waiting to hear something
from right-wing hate media
about the so-called "war on Christmas"
including all the Santa and Mrs. Claus
actors dying from Covid.

Hannity, Bannon, Beck, Shapiro, Carlson,
have already convinced millions
the pandemic is a Democratic party
ploy to turn the country into the Soviet Union;
blaming the dearth of mall Santas
on it as well seems like a no-brainer.

Maybe we shouldn't be giving them
any ideas, although I'm not all that
concerned. I doubt they're into poetry.

The Santa Claus (Don't Lie to Your Children)

It's nearly midnight,
and I just wrote "From Santa"
in red Sharpie

on the present under the ornament
my son stuck together
with felt and popsicle sticks.

There was a time not long ago
I swore I would never
lie to my children like this,

never invoke the hoary, corpulent
somethinggenerian whenever
they misbehaved,

never sit at the kitchen table
with them hammering out
lists of superfluous toys,

never try to explain
how the big guy makes it around
the world overnight in a sleigh,

or how he finagles
his gelatinous frame into
our house without a fireplace.

Eventually they'll become
little forensic handwriting analysts
and figure out why Santa's penmanship

so closely resembles
their mother's, stop
rising at dawn like chickens,

and sign quote marks in the air
when reading "From Santa"
in red Sharpie

as I train the video camera
on their morphing adolescence.
Maybe they'll mean it

when they now never to lie
to their children,
leaving only shredded wrapping paper
in their wakes.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

It's that time again
for bombast and sanctimony,
when the phony get religious
and the religious get phony.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Holidays; Holidays; Poems; Poetry; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend