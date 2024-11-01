Some Unholy Place (poem)

the petty arcane
the bric-a-brac
the detritus and
the washed up blues
of my being
are on full display tonight
under the darkening sky
.
my reasons for being
my cup of darjeeling
my sense of the absurdity
my lucid dreams
through high definition fields
of radiant sunflowers
cannot comfort me
.
tonight might be
the end of the worlds
I see in dreams
of human diminishment
billions of earths in our galaxy
billions of galaxies in our universe
billions and billions
of multiverses overflowing
without purpose
and me alone by this seaside
stark
raving
sane
alone