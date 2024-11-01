Some Unholy Place (poem)



'Teleology'

the petty arcane

the bric-a-brac

the detritus and

the washed up blues

of my being

are on full display tonight

under the darkening sky

.



my reasons for being

my cup of darjeeling

my sense of the absurdity

my lucid dreams

through high definition fields

of radiant sunflowers

cannot comfort me

.



tonight might be

the end of the worlds

I see in dreams

of human diminishment

billions of earths in our galaxy

billions of galaxies in our universe

billions and billions

of multiverses overflowing

without purpose

and me alone by this seaside

stark

raving

sane

alone