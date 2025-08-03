 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/3/25  

Some Reflections on the Work of Robert Moore and Walter Ong (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 22 pages)   No comments

Thomas Farrell
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 2, 2025: On Thursday, July 16, 2025, as I was working on the present wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal OEN article about Robert Moore's grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon: Confronting Personal and Spiritual Grandiosity (Chiron Publications) and Walter J. Ong's thought, Rob Kall and Mike Rivage-Seul published their OEN article titled "Bold Invitation to OEN Writers to Change the World" (dated July 16, 2025). In their "Bold Invitation," they challenged OEN writers to contribute future OEN articles "to create a progressive infrastructure" of position papers whose progressive authors would then be known collectively as The Arc of Justice Alliance.

Ah, the term The Arc of Justice Alliance called to mind the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King's famous statement that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." I Googled and found an audiotape of Dr. King's speech in which he says this online. However, the online clip did not provide any information as to where or when Dr. King gave that speech. Sorry about that.

Ah, but what does any of this have to do with the present wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal OEN article? That's an excellent question. So let me now address this question. It's complicated.

You see, in Robert Moore's grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon, he works with the sharp contrast of premodern cultures and modern cultures.

As we Americans today prepare ourselves to celebrate the 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, of our 1776 Declaration of Independence, we may understandably understand our 1776 Declaration of Independence as part of the American Enlightenment and therefore as part of the modern "arc of the moral universe . . . bend[ing] toward justice" - even though our 1776 Declaration of Independence did not bring an end to the tragic practice of slavery in the newly founded United States.

No doubt the tragic practice of slavery in the newly founded United States is a serious example of what Robert Moore means by grandiosity in his grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon.

Because I dwell in the present wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal OEN article on Robert Moore's grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon, this would seem to rule out the possibility of me declaring that the present wide-ranging and, at times, deeply personal OEN article is a contribution to the newly announced "progressive infrastructure" of position papers to be known at OEN as The Arc of Justice Alliance.

Ah, but let's overlook Robert Moore's sharp contrast of premodern cultures and modern cultures in his grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon. Robert Moore uses the imagery of the Dragon to symbolize all the different ways in which we humans can become inflated with grandiosity. Granted, Robert Moore tends to think that the tendency to become inflated with grandiosity tends to be much greater in modern cultures than it was in premodern cultures. So, Robert Moore's grim 2003 book Facing the Dragon of our grandiosity is arguably essential reading for all progressives who today aspire to write position papers for the "progressive infrastructure" at OEN.

Now, in various OEN articles, I have discussed the late Robert Moore's theory of the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche, each of which is accompanied by two "shadow" forms of the archetype. All sixteen of the "shadow" forms of the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche are addictive - and addictions (think of alcoholism workaholism, sex addiction, drug addiction, and the like) are problems. Moreover, all sixteen of the "shadow" forms of the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche can cause us to experience a psychotic break. When a psychotic break occurs, it involves forces in the unconscious overpowering and overthrowing the person's ego-consciousness.

Each one of the sixteen "shadow" forms of the eight archetypes of maturity can be involved in inflation and grandiosity that does not produce a psychotic break. So, there are sixteen ways in which we can be inflated and grandiose. We can be inflated and grandiose without necessarily experiencing a mental breakdown. However, when can experience a mental breakdown as the result of being inflated and grandiose.

The good news is that we cannot become inflated and grandiose with any of the eight optimal and positive forms of the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche. Therefore, it is to our advantage to learn to access the eight optimal and positive forms of the eight archetypes of maturity in our psyches.

At the present time, the biggest problem that we face in the United States is the grandiosity of President Donald Trump and his male supports. Consequently, Robert Moore's 2003 book Facing the Dragon is the most relevant book that we could read to understand the biggest problem in the United States today.

President Trump recently fired the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (B.L.S.), Erika McEntarfer, after the B.L.S released recent jobs numbers. You see, President Trump did not like the new released jobs numbers, because those jobs numbers did not conform with his expectations about how his various economic measures were supposed to increase jobs in the American economy.

Now, later in the present wide-ranging OEN article, I discuss what I describe as the power of the spoken word in various incest-themed porn videos that are available free on the internet. In them, the power of the spoken word is sufficient to designate the exhibitionistic woman in the fantasy skit as the mom/sister/daughter and to designate the exhibitionistic man in the fantasy skit as the son/brother/dad, respectively.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Donald Trump; Donald Trump; Jesuits; Jungian Psychology; People Trump Donald; Pornography; Pornography And Politics; President Trump; Psychology; Religion; (more...) Trump, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend