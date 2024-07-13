Some Reflections of President Joe Biden's Aging (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) July 13, 2024: I am sorry to say this, but it now appears likely that former President Donald Trump (born in 1946; elected president in 2016) will be elected to a second term as the president of the United States in the November 2024 presidential election.

For a perceptive and penetrating psychological profile of Trump, see the American psychiatrist Justin A. Frank's 2018 book Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President (Avery/ Penguin Random House).

I reviewed Dr. Frank's 2018 book in my OEN article "His Majesty, Baby Donald!" (dated October 1, 2018):

My allusion in the title to Freud's observation about his majesty, the baby still expresses my sense of Trump's psychological condition.

In my estimate, Dr. Frank's perceptive and penetrating profile of Trump in his 2018 book is still worth reading.

Now, Freud used the expression working through to capture his sense of how psychotherapy works - when it does work. (Concerning the process of working through in the context of psychoanalysis, see Frank, 2018, p. xvii).

When psychotherapy does work, it works by virtue of the analysand working through, with the crucial assistance of the psychotherapist, certain specific traumatic events from the analysand's early childhood. Please note that the word "events" is plural. The process of working through is not usually a matter of one and done.

Now, in James Davison Hunter's new 2024 book Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America's Political Crisis (Yale University Press), he uses the expression working through analogously to character the psychodynamics involved in our heated political/ cultural debates (for specific page references, see the entry working through in the "Index" [p. 483]).

I reviewed Hunter's new 2024 book in my OEN article "James Davison Hunter on the Cultural Roots of America's Political Crisis" (dated July 4, 2024):

Subsequently, the self-styled conservative columnist David Brooks reviewed Hunter's new 2024 book Democracy and Solidarity in his column titled "The Deep Source of Trump's Appeal" (dated July 11, 2024):

In, it, among other things, Brooks says, "Hunter, a scholar at the University of Virginia, is (in my opinion) the national leading cultural historian."

