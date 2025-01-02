Some Personal Reflections About Porn (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) December 30, 2024: In my recent OEN articles, I have mentioned heterosexual porn videos and DVDs:

(1) "Robert Moore on Optimal Human Psychological Development" (dated September 17, 2024):

(2) "Thomas J. Farrell's Encore on Robert Moore" (dated October 10, 2024):

(3) "Texas' War on Porn, and Robert Moore's Theory of the Archetypes of Maturity" (dated December 6, 2024):

(4) "On Interpreting the Ubiquitous Mom-Son Porn on the Internet" (dated December 19, 2024):

(5) "Some Reflections on the Work of C. G. Jung and Walter J. Ong" (dated December 28, 2024):

In the present essay, I want to expand my focus on heterosexual porn to include all incest-themed porn videos on the internet and in DVDs: not just mom-son incest porn, but also dad-daughter incest porn, and sibling incest porn - with occasional combinations of these incest relationship combined in one fantasy skit in a porn video (e.g., Alex Adams and Lance Hart as brother and father, respectively of Molly Jane; or Alex Adams and Luke Longly as brother and father, respectively, of Molly Jane - as she get double penetrated in the fantasy skits in both porn videos on the internet).

In addition, in the present essay, I want to be candid about some of my own personal likes in heterosexual porn - for whatever my own personal likes might be worth.

Now, in the Wikipedia entry "Internet pornography," we are told that Danni's Hard Drive started in 1995, by Danni Ashe is considered one of the earliest online pornographic websites."

