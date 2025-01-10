 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 1/10/25

Some Further Reflections about Cory Chase and about Donald Trump (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   No comments

Donald Trump official portrait.
Donald Trump official portrait.
Donald Trump official portrait.

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) January 7, 2025: In the present essay, I want to offer some further reflections on the versatile, athletic, and busty pornstar Cory Chase (born on February 25, 1981), on the one hand, and on the other, the misogynistic President-elect Donald Trump (born on June 14, 1946).

Now, in certain recent OEN articles of mine, I have offered my views about being a fan of a certain person. To spell out the obvious, whenever I write a new OEN article, I naturally hope that it will be read. Some people who read a certain OEN article of mine might then look for my next OEN article and then my next. In short, I may attract certain regular readers who become fans of mine.

Now, Cory Chase has millions of fans who follow her work, and Donald Trump also has millions of fans who voted for him in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

In the present essay, I assume that you are not a Trump fan and that you are not a Cory Chase fan. However that may be in each case, I aim in the present essay to persuade you to see Trump and to see Cory Chase as I see Trump and Cory Chase, respectively.

In my reflections in the present essay, I will draw on the thought of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary to discuss Cory Chase and Trump

In any event, I became a fan of the American Jesuit scholar Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) and of his work in the fall semester of 1964 when I took my first course from him at Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in the City of St. Louis, and started reading his essays in his 1962 book The Barbarian Within: And Other Fugitive Essays and Studies (Macmillan).

In that course in the fall semester of 1964, Father Ong one day sang the praises of the Dominican Father Victor White's book God and the Unconscious (Harvill Press, 1952). Ong's enthusiasm for White's book about Jungian psychology was sufficient to prompt me to buy a paperback copy of White's book and read it in the summer of 1965. As a result of reading White's book, I also became a fan of Jungian psychology from that time onward in my life.

In the fall semester of 1966, I took a graduate course in English at Saint Louis University from Dr. Raymond Benoit on British Romantic Poetry, in which I heard from Dr. Benoit about the Jungian psychoanalyst Eric Neumann's book The Origins and History of Consciousness, translated from the German by R. F. C. Hull (Pantheon Books, 1954; orig. German ed., 1949). I bought a copy of the two-volume paperback edition of Neumann's The Origins and History of Consciousness and read it in the summer of 1967 for the first time. Subsequently, I reread Neumann's book several times over the years.

In July 2015, I published my 4,700-word review essay "Understanding Jung's Thought" online through the University of Minnesota's digital conservancy:

https://hdl.handle.net/11299/187433

In 2000, I published my award-winning book Walter Ong's Contributions to Cultural Studies: The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication (Hampton Press). My book won the Marshall McLuhan Award for Outstanding Book in the Field of Media Ecology, conferred by the Media Ecology Association in June 2001. For specific page references to Jung, see the "Index" entry on Jung (p. 295).

In addition, I wrote about Ong's thought in my somewhat lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Click Here

Now, for a briefly annotated bibliography of Ong's 400 or so distinct publications (not counting translations or reprintings as distinct publications), see Thomas M. Walsh's "Walter J. Ong, S.J.: A Bibliography 1929-2006" in the anthology Language, Culture, and Identity: The Legacy of Walter J. Ong, S.J., edited by Sara van den Berg and Thomas M. Walsh (Hampton Press, 2011, pp. 185-245).

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend