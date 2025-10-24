 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/24/25  

Solving the Debt Crisis...even if it is not a crisis at all.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
The Worried Dollar
(Image by N.A.)   Details   DMCA

People ask "What can President Trump do to resolve the Debt Crisis that has repeatedly paralyzed the government?" or, from Quora: "Do you agree with Thomas Massie that the tax cut and spending priorities by President Trump cause too much national debt?"

Yes to the tax cuts, but Trumps budget cuts have been mean and unproductive and they jeopardize Americas standing and future potential in all sorts of ways.

The president has increased the debt more than any other president in history, including his first term and his second term YTD. He could unwind that, and more, through several options that dont cut government services or increase borrowing:

  • Bring back U.S. Notes - Treasury issued debt-free money that domes from the government, not the Central Bank. First issued by president Lincoln to fight the Civil War, these Greenbacks as they were nicknamed because they had a green back, nearly doubled the federal budget with $450m of new money in 3 issuances (18621863. They were in official circulation until 1996, our longest lasting currency. Today, they could be issued electronically in any amount, for any reason, at any time. This normally would require an act of Congress, but with Trump deciding things that Congress used to do, who knows how he could instruct his Treasury Secretary Inflation could be controlled by limiting issuance to the CBO determined Output Gap: the difference between what labor and resources can create and what it does create, measured quarterly by GDP.

The history of U.S. Notes on a Petition for reissuance
(Image by Scott Baker)   Details   DMCA

  • Trump could issue a trillion, or 10 trillion, dollar Platinum Coin\. Economist Paul Krugman and many other economists have said this is valid. The head of the U.S. Mint agreed, and even president Obama agreed, but he didnt do it because he worried how foreign debt buyers would react to the U.S. unilaterally wiping out portions of its debt just by issuing a giant coin as he called it in a press conference. But if the money was just a one-and-done deal, the credit markets should be able to absorb it and then actually increase their credit rating of the U.S., allowing it to borrow more cheaply in the future, maybe even restoring its AAA rating that was downgraded to AA in recent years (different ratings agencies have different rating symbols). Trump wants his picture on a $1 commemorative coin for next years 250th anniversary of the United States - from its declaration of Independence in 1776 - but this would be illegal because hes a living president. But theres no law stopping his from appearing on a debt reducing coin that wont circulate but will be stored in a government Treasury vault (or, maybe Fort Knox?).

Trump commemorative coin - front face
(Image by U.S. Government)   Details   DMCA

  • Trump could direct Congress - yes, that's the right word for the sycophantic Republican Congress now - to cancel intra-agency debt the government owes itself. Trump could even issue an Executive order declaring such intragovernmental debt null and void. From Microsoft CoPilot: "As of October 3, 2025, the intragovernmental debt of the U.S. government is approximately $7.57 trillion. This amount represents the debt that one part of the government owes to another part, primarily held in government trust funds such as Social Security trust funds."Rep. Alan Grayson and Rep. Ron Paul tried to do this over a decade ago with a bill in Congress when the intragovernmental debt was only a bit less than $2 trillion, but it failed because neither party is truly interested in reducing the debt. For the Republicans, who have historically run the federal debt up more than Democrats, cruelty and punishment are more important than fiscal restraint or raising taxes to reduce the debt.

There are several solutions to the U.S. problem, though it may not even be a problem at all. The U.S. federal government, unlike the states and cities, or the EU, is monetarily sovereign, meaning it cannot run out of money, unless it chooses to. Taxes do not constrain spending, nor does borrowing - a misleading term for what is essentially Treasury bond investments, returned with interest the government can always pay, even if there were no taxes at all. The dollars weakness is more attributable to proliferation of sanctions than to spending or debt levels. It is still the worlds reserve currency, even with tariffs, wars, and sanctions. Trump could do lots of things to ensure it stays that way.

Scott Baker Social Media Pages:

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

