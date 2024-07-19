

So many questions, so few answers.

The question of the hour was whether to go with George Clooney or Bernie Sanders on whether Joe Biden should stay or go. The hour was 6 p.m., Saturday, July 13.

The question of the hour at 7 p.m. Saturday was who shot at Donald Trump. And why.

And then...

How did the shooter get so close?

Why were Trump's shoes off?

Why did the Secret Service let him stop to put them back on with an active shooter in the area?

Why did the Secret Service let him stand up, show his face and fist bump with an active shooter in the area?

Did a bullet really graze Trump's ear?

Why has no medical professional spoken publicly about the ear wound?

Why am I asking these questions? No political candidate would be so cynical as to stage an assassination attempt in which an innocent bystander -- a supporter -- was killed and two others critically wounded, would he?

Why was Trump playing golf the morning after someone tried to kill him?

Why did he not call the families of the three shooting victims?

Will this incident change the Republican Party position on gun control laws?

On Monday, the first question of the day was how much was Judge Aileen Cannon promised by those rich people who buy off judges (including Supreme Court judges) to dismiss all charges against Trump in the stolen classified documents case in her Florida courtroom? Cannon, who was appointed as a federal judge by Trump when he was president, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. This, despite many previous court rulings to the contrary.

The second question of the day was how coincidental was it that Cannon's ruling echoed an opinion expressed by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (he of the dozens of unreported gifts) in the Supreme Court's bizarre ruling granting presidents wide immunity from prosecution. Thomas, in a separate statement, suggested that courts should consider whether the special prosecutor office had been "established by law." The question here was why didn't he know that several courts have already done so and agreed that it was.

The question of the hour on Tuesday was how did Ohio Senator J.D. Vance manage to out-obsequious Florida Senator Marco Rubio and every other Republican at the party's nominating convention to become Trump's pick for vice presidential running mate and potential gallows customer?

And finally, one last question in an extended weekend of questions: Couldn't Trump find a bigger bandage to cover his grazed-ear wound?

***

(PS.: I'm leaning to Bernie, since he's a senator and actually ran for president and especially since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent Democrat boat-rocker, joined him on staying with Joe, while Clooney is a rich actor who once played Batman.)