 
Login/Register Login | Register
511 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

So many questions

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)


Donald Trump Appears at RNC With Bandaged Ear On the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Donald Trump made his first public appearance since ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Inside Edition)   Details   DMCA

So many questions, so few answers.

The question of the hour was whether to go with George Clooney or Bernie Sanders on whether Joe Biden should stay or go. The hour was 6 p.m., Saturday, July 13.

The question of the hour at 7 p.m. Saturday was who shot at Donald Trump. And why.

And then...

  • How did the shooter get so close?
  • Why were Trump's shoes off?
  • Why did the Secret Service let him stop to put them back on with an active shooter in the area?
  • Why did the Secret Service let him stand up, show his face and fist bump with an active shooter in the area?
  • Did a bullet really graze Trump's ear?
  • Why has no medical professional spoken publicly about the ear wound?
  • Why am I asking these questions? No political candidate would be so cynical as to stage an assassination attempt in which an innocent bystander -- a supporter -- was killed and two others critically wounded, would he?
  • Why was Trump playing golf the morning after someone tried to kill him?
  • Why did he not call the families of the three shooting victims?
  • Will this incident change the Republican Party position on gun control laws?

On Monday, the first question of the day was how much was Judge Aileen Cannon promised by those rich people who buy off judges (including Supreme Court judges) to dismiss all charges against Trump in the stolen classified documents case in her Florida courtroom? Cannon, who was appointed as a federal judge by Trump when he was president, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. This, despite many previous court rulings to the contrary.

The second question of the day was how coincidental was it that Cannon's ruling echoed an opinion expressed by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (he of the dozens of unreported gifts) in the Supreme Court's bizarre ruling granting presidents wide immunity from prosecution. Thomas, in a separate statement, suggested that courts should consider whether the special prosecutor office had been "established by law." The question here was why didn't he know that several courts have already done so and agreed that it was.

The question of the hour on Tuesday was how did Ohio Senator J.D. Vance manage to out-obsequious Florida Senator Marco Rubio and every other Republican at the party's nominating convention to become Trump's pick for vice presidential running mate and potential gallows customer?

And finally, one last question in an extended weekend of questions: Couldn't Trump find a bigger bandage to cover his grazed-ear wound?

***

(PS.: I'm leaning to Bernie, since he's a senator and actually ran for president and especially since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent Democrat boat-rocker, joined him on staying with Joe, while Clooney is a rich actor who once played Batman.)

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Aileen Cannon; Assassination Attempt; Bernie Sanders; Classified Documents; George Clooney; People Trump Donald; Questions; Republican; Secret Service; Shooting; (more...) Special Counsel; Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Vance, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend