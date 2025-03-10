So Far, The World Is Better Off With Trump!

I never thought I would find myself writing these words. But I think the world is far better off with Trump as our president than with Genocide Joe Biden.

There I said it. I do so under the threat of great personal detriment. I mean, I can hardly voice such opinion in polite progressive company. I can't even say so in my own family.

So, at the risk of complete isolation, let me try to explain myself.

I think the world's better off with Trump because a head of state should at least be sui compos mentis. Clearly, Joe Biden was not. By most accounts, Jake Sullivan has been running the country for the last four years. Secondly, Trump is better because he's backing us off from nuclear war with the Russians. Joe wouldn't even talk with them. Thirdly, whatever we might think of his words about real estate in Gaza, the Donald has introduced a cease fire there. It seems to be holding. Fourthly, President Trump shows promise of dismantling the CIA and FBI. That has no downside as far as I can see. And finally, and perhaps most surprisingly, he's unifying the country around the issue of truth-telling. I mean it. Let me explain.

Trump's Not Senile

I can hardly believe the Democrats knew Joe Biden was mentally over the hill from the first day of his administration. And yet after four years, they were willing to run him out there for a second term, when everybody knew he could scarcely tell up from down.

How cynical is that? How disrespectful to voters! How anti-democratic! The Democrats are in real trouble.

Thank God for the first presidential debate that showed the old man mired in an advanced condition of senility.

As such, his defining issues became:

Billions and billions and billions for Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. (Trump stopped that right quick.)

His inability to do anything about a ceasefire in Gaza. (Trump turned that around even before he was sworn in.)

Unstinting cooperation in the genocide of Palestinians. (We have yet to see Trump's final policy here, though his words and supply of 2000 pound bombs are not promising.)

Maintaining U.S. hegemony at all costs.

Those are the issues that obsessed and defined Genocide Joe - Ukraine, Gaza, genocide itself, and refusal to recognize that we live in a multipolar world. Little else he did really counts.

Trump Talks Russian

In sharp contrast to Biden's foolishness, Donald Trump has agreed to peace talks with our proxy adversary in Ukraine. That war could have been entirely avoided had Biden even acknowledged reading and had he responded to Mr. Putin's peace proposal in December of 2021. However, preferring war to diplomacy, he chose not to.

Shortly afterwards, the war could have been stopped in its tracks had Biden not (through Boris Johnson's nefarious graces) effectively voided the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine initialed by both belligerents in March of 2022. Instead, the old man again chose war that so far has exacted more than a million casualties.

In other words, Biden's version of diplomacy was refusal to even talk with Putin.

Donald Trump has reversed all of that. Simple man that he is, Trump evidently realizes what all of us teach our children - make up with those you've been fighting with. Talk with your "enemies." Try to see things from their point of view. No good parent would instruct them otherwise.

