 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H5'ed 9/1/25  

Smile Like Lorraine

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

Men are given to worshiping malevolent gods, and that which is not cruel seems to them not worth their adoration.

Anatole France, LAffaire Crainquebille

To Be Young, Gifted and Black, by Lorraine Hansberry
To Be Young, Gifted and Black, by Lorraine Hansberry
(Image by Make It Old from flickr)   Details   DMCA

It's 62 years ago, and were in that room at 24 Central Park West, in an apartment owned by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. A delegation that includes Lena Horne, Dr. Kenneth Clark, Harry Belafonte, Lorraine Hansberry, and James Baldwin is assembling. The atmosphere is charged. What could be more urgent to Black Americans from all walks of life, if not the freedom to be!


As writer Nicholas Boggs writes in his article, What Really Happened Inside that Meeting Between James Baldwin and RFK, Baldwin was instrumental in inviting this group of Black Americans, I've read enough of Baldwins essays to know he talked with these individuals many times before, and they would represent Blacks who were tired of being tired. Blacks who had had enough.


CORE activist, James Smith was also present. Smith had recently experienced anti-Black racism when he was beaten and jailed for participating in a non-violent Freedom Riders boycott, organized to integrate buses in Mississippi. The 25-year-old activist was invited to speak his mind by giving an account of the brutality he experienced just for wanting Black Americans free of the chains of Jim Crow.


Those men who beat and jailed him certainly didn't want to hear him or see him. Maybe, Baldwin thought, Kennedy, with his brother in the White House, will listen and take action to protect Black Americans engaged in securing their freedom from white supremacy. After all, it was just a matter of beatings and incarceration. There were Black communities such as Tulsa's Black business community, burned to the ground, many of its residents were killed while others were sent fleeing the city. The frequency of rapes and lynchings besieged a community, terrorized by vigilante and organized gangs of radicalized haters.


In September of this same year, four little Black girls, preparing for Sunday school, will never know how much they were hated by random white strangers, neighbors, fellow human beings, when dynamite is set to explode at 16th Street Baptist Church. In 1955, visiting family in Mississippi, a 14-year-old Chicagoan, Emmett Till is taken to a barn after a white woman claimed he whistled at her. The Black boy in the barn is surrounded by white men who torture and then shot him in the head. Till's body is found three days later in the Tallahatchie River.


Why wouldn't the individuals in this room be tired of the violence? Why wouldn't they be angry? Yet, here was an opportunity, in this room, on May 24, 1963, to reach out to the president himself through his brother.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): African Americans; America Culture Of Violence; Civil Rights; Democracy; Freedom; Freedom Of Speech; Freedom Rider; History; Innocence; James Baldwin; (more...) Martin Luther King Jr; Meeting; Rfk Jr; Smithsonian Museum, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 206 articles, 262 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In the US, we are stuck in the same pattern of racial hatred, generation after generation. Re-reading this account of what happened among a group of Black delegates and RFK Jr., feels unsettling. Too much like home!

Submitted on Monday, Sep 1, 2025 at 10:03:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend