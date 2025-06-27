Smash Trump's ICE Raids and Dismantle the Machinery of White Supremacy

Donald Trump's ICE raids are a grotesque display of fascist brutality, weaponizing federal agents to terrorize nonwhite communities and crush political enemies. These aren't law enforcement operations-- they're a vicious campaign to uphold white supremacy, destabilize democratic strongholds, and flex raw, tyrannical power. The time for half-measures is over. This nation must obliterate ICE, defund the entire policing apparatus, and burn down the systems that perpetuate racial and economic oppression.

The raids target nonwhite immigrants with surgical precision. From Latino swap meets in Santa Fe Springs to Home Depot parking lots in Los Angeles, ICE drags away people like the Latina wife of a Texas Army sergeant, mid-citizenship process, and even nonwhite U.S. citizens. Over 50,000 are caged in detention centers, with three-quarters of 2025's arrestees having no criminal convictions. This isn't about crime-- it's about racial domination. White immigrants from Ukraine or South Africa? Welcomed with open arms. Nonwhite immigrants? Hunted like prey.

Trump's own words expose his fascist playbook. In a June 2025 Truth Social screed, he ordered ICE to target "Democrat Power Centers" like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York for "the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History". Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem doubled down, vowing to "liberate" Los Angeles from "socialist" leaders. The arrest of California Senator Alex Padilla by ICE thugs during a press conference screams political violence-- a textbook fascist move to silence dissent.

This isn't just Trump's doing. Democratic cowards like Obama and Biden paved the way, funneling billions into deportations while pretending to care about immigrants. Obama, the so-called "deporter-in-chief", made enforcement the core of immigration policy. Biden's legacy? Haitian migrants brutalized by border patrol on horseback, echoing slave catchers. Their failure to confront the racist roots of immigration enforcement handed Trump the tools to unleash this nightmare.

These raids are chaos by design, a power trip to keep the nation trembling. Trump's tariff tantrums and war-mongering flip-flops-- threatening to join Israel's war on Iran one day, shrugging it off the next-- prove he thrives on fear and unpredictability. ICE is his attack dog, targeting farmworkers and threatening food systems to hold entire communities hostage. The point is terror, not policy.

The state's armed enforcers-- ICE, police, sheriffs, military-- exist to protect white power; always have. They're the descendants of slave catchers, now rounding up protesters and journalists alongside immigrants. The Los Angeles Police Department's collusion with ICE is just the latest betrayal. This isn't safety; it's oppression.

Enough. The calls to "defund the police" and "abolish ICE" aren't suggestions-- they're demands. ICE's bloated budget and the proposed $1 trillion deportation scheme steal resources from real solutions: free healthcare, universal basic income, education for all. The U.S. military's obscene spending-- outstripping larger nations-- fuels wars that drive migration. Redirect those funds to dismantle inequality, the root of crime, and end the global conflicts pushing people to flee.

This is a war on marginalized communities-- black, brown, Muslim, immigrant-- and it's time to fight back. Abolishing ICE and the entire policing machine isn't just about stopping raids; it's about smashing the fascist stranglehold on this nation. No more cowering, no more compromises. Tear down these systems, redirect the wealth to human needs, and build a world where state terror is a relic of the past. The fight isn't tomorrow-- it's now.