Slim Sane Sally: The Sonnet



Evelyn Sprite

(Image by Sally Face) Details DMCA



Slim sane Sally wrote me a letter in red ink

Recounted all my deficits and disglory.

That year we carolled we caterwauled all night long.

She said she still heard my daylight dingaling song

Dancing through the trees like a wise man's story

About gaps in our sacred knowledge that said: think.

I loved Sally and the way she rode the shadows

of invisible things, loved how she cast black stones

at devils rising from the quagmire of blue dreams;

I loved how she stared me stupid with her high beams,

a real visionary polymath, multi-moans

probably not unlike those of Rachel Maddow's.

Slim sane Sally kept me whole and lean and hungry

many years ago, back in the mother country.